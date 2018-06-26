Lionel Messi scores first 2018 World Cup goal for Argentina and Diego Maradona loses it
Argentina got off to a red-hot start against Nigeria in the final game of Group D play
It took a while, but Lionel Messi finally got the party started for Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Tuesday, scoring his first goal of the tournament and giving his team a 1-0 lead over Nigeria in a decisive third group stage match. It took 14 minutes for Argentina to find a breakthrough, and it come from a lovely service over the top from Ever Banega. Messi settled and finished with his right foot:
And 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona went all vampire after the goal:
We've seen that arms open thing before, haven't we?
Welcome to the show, Messi. A huge moment for his team as they look to sneak into the round of 16, competing with Nigeria and Iceland for the final spot. Follow the match live here:
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Argentina vs. Nigeria updates
It's do-or-die time for the South Americans
-
World Cup: Mexico vs. Sweden best picks
European soccer expert picks Wednesday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Croatia vs. Iceland updates
Croatia is through, while Iceland hopes to joins them
-
World Cup: Iceland vs. Croatia top picks
European soccer expert picks Tuesday's 2018 World Cup game
-
World Cup Power Rankings
We've seen plenty of surprising results, which means there's plenty of movement in Sunday's...
-
Scenarios for Argentina, Group D
Here are all the scenarios you need to know