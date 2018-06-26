Lionel Messi scores first 2018 World Cup goal for Argentina and Diego Maradona loses it

It took a while, but Lionel Messi finally got the party started for Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Tuesday, scoring his first goal of the tournament and giving his team a 1-0 lead over Nigeria in a decisive third group stage match. It took 14 minutes for Argentina to find a breakthrough, and it come from a lovely service over the top from Ever Banega. Messi settled and finished with his right foot:

LIONEL MESSI GETS THE OPENER!



What a ball by Banega, what a touch and finish by Messi. Argentina lead Nigeria 1-0. pic.twitter.com/ONbGOjKVkg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

And 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona went all vampire after the goal:

We've seen that arms open thing before, haven't we?

Welcome to the show, Messi. A huge moment for his team as they look to sneak into the round of 16, competing with Nigeria and Iceland for the final spot. Follow the match live here: