Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2018 World Cup: Tracking Argentina and Portugal's stars match by match

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two biggest players in soccer, so naturally everyone is wondering just how they're going to stack up against each other. With one match under each of their belts so far, Ronaldo has the edge -- but then he also played the best match of any individual player through the first game of pools.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Messi took the edge in both performance and team success. Messi's four goals topped Ronaldo's one, and Argentina were the runners up for the Cup, ultimately falling to Germany in the final. Messi also won best player for the Cup, but it's a new cup, and a new year for Ronaldo and Portugal.

Coming into this year's Cup, Messi had 15 caps, five goals and three assists for Argentina. Ronaldo, meanwhile, had 13 caps, three goals and two assists for Portugal, with his best finish coming in 2006 when Portugal finished in fourth.

Through their first matches, it seems like it might be Ronaldo's time to shine. The Portugal star put together an all-time performance on Friday against Spain, completing a hat trick by the oldest player ever at the event to help earn a 3-3 draw with their rivals. Messi, meanwhile, could not find the back of the net in Argentina's first game against Iceland in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

With that in mind, we're going to make it easier to track the performances of these two giants of the sport. This page will be updating with each Messi and Ronaldo match, where you'll be able to draw your own conclusions about how these two are playing. Messi may have the edge historically, but Ronaldo still has time to catch up as both players go for their first World Cup Trophy.

Player Goals scored during 2018 World Cup Career World Cup goals Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

3 6 Lionel Messi, Argentina

0 5

Messi's World Cup schedule:

Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1 (Aguero goal; Messi missed PK)

Thursday, June 21: Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Tuesday, June 26: Argentina vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Ronaldo's World Cup schedule:

Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3 (Ronaldo hat trick)

Wednesday, June 20: vs. Iran at 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Monday, June 25: vs. Morocco at 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)