Netherlands vs. Sweden score: USWNT to face Dutch in 2019 Women's World Cup final on Sunday

The United States women's national team now has its opponent for the 2019 Women's World Cup final -- and it's the Netherlands. On Wednesday, the Dutch beat Sweden 1-0 in the first ever semifinal to go to extra time. In a back-and-forth game that saw each goalkeeper make impressive saves, Jackie Groenen scored with a brilliant right-footed shot in the 99th minute for the game's lone goal. Here's the dramatic moment:

JACKIE GROENEN! THE NETHERLANDS LEAD IN EXTRA TIME! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/rD1mbZ327J — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2019

What an impressive run for the Netherlands, whose outside expectations were lowered due to those struggles in qualification. But in France, they'be been quality in attack and have stepped up during crunch time to win every single match.

The Dutch now move on to their second straight major final. The Netherlands won Euro 2017 as hosts but barely qualified for the 2019 Women's World Cup. They'll enter the final as the big underdogs against an American team in its third straight final.

The final is set for Sunday in Lyon at 11 a.m. ET. The match can be watched in English and Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free), which will also have a 4K feed available for the game.