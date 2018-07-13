Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA confirms November start date, December final

You are going to have to wait more than four years for the next World Cup. About four years and four months, actually.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed the dates for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, saying it will be played from November 21 to December 18.

Moving away from the summer due to the extreme heat of Qatar, this will be the first winter World Cup in the Northern Hempishere, with all World Cups played in June and July in the Southern Hemisphere being during their winter season, just like Brazil in 2014. It's not quite clear just yet how it will impact the club seasons throughout the world, but Europe and South America, at least, are expected to split their season up, and domestic leagues could begin a little earlier as a result.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Infantino also said the tournament could feature more than 32 teams, but a decision has not been made. A vote was expected at the FIFA Congress in June, but no vote occurred and in the next few months there should be a decision, Infantino said.

There's not a lot of time to change their minds with World Cup qualifying set to begin next year.