Russia 2018 Golden Boot race, goal tracker: England's Harry Kane widens lead with goal vs. Colombia

The World Cup is upon us, which means it's time to take your sick days and watch as much soccer as you possibly can. However, with overlapping matches, bathroom breaks and engagements with people that don't appreciate soccer as much as they should, you're bound to miss a few moments at this year's World Cup.

And missing moments can mean missing goals. You never know when someone is going to head in that perfect cross or make some ridiculous strike, so you can't pick and choose which moments you miss. With that in mind, we're bringing you every goal from this year's World Cup below, starting with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia and ending on July 15 when a champion is presented the World Cup trophy.

Below you'll find a list of the top scorers in Russia.

Top goalscorers of the 2018 World Cup

Harry Kane, England, 6 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, 4 goals

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium, 4 goals

Edinson Cavani, Uruguay, 3 goals

Denis Cheryshev, Russia, 3 goals



Diego Costa, Spain, 3 goals

Artem Dzyuba, Russia, 3 goals



Kylian Mbappe, France, 3 goals



Look below when each games is finished to see every goal that you missed or just want to see again.

July 3: England 1, Colombia 1 (England wins 4-3 in PKs)

England finally broke the PK Curse with a win over Colombia in penalties. Harry Kane (57') started the scoring with a penalty kick goal, and Yerry Mina (90+3') had yet another header that sent the match to penalty kicks. Eventually, Eric Dier hit the game-winner for England in penalties.

Cool as you like!



Harry Kane draws the penalty and buries it to put England up 1-0 on Colombia. pic.twitter.com/aQmOqIyTJU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

YERRY MINA COMES UP CLUTCH! The center back equalizes late for Colombia! pic.twitter.com/NEVTTpghqp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

Ospina gets a hand to it, but Dier sends England through to the quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/nWdwfkoGeJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

July 3: Sweden 1, Switzerland 0

That was definitely a soccer match. One of the best things to say about this match for Sweden is that it won, with Emil Forsberg (66') giving the Swedes their only goal of the match. As for whether or not the goal should have been credited to Forsberg, well...

Gotta shoot your shot!



Emil Forsberg's strike gets deflected into the back of the net to put Sweden up 1-0 on Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/3BymUALvp8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

July 2: Belgium 3, Japan 2

Belgium gave us the quarterfinal match we expected, but the manner was definitely not according to plan. Japan jumped in front with two goals from Genki Haraguch (48') and Takashi Inui (52'). Belgium, however, stormed back with three goals to stun the Blue Samurai. Jan Vertonghen (69') and Marouane Fellaini (74') tied the match, while Nacer Chandli scored the buzzer-beater that put Belgium through.

JAPAN ARE OUT IN FRONT!



Haraguchi gets in behind the line and puts it past Courtois to put the underdogs up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/UG3bVzd5rx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Who saw this coming?!



Inui hits a rocket from outside the box to put Japan up 2-0 on Belgium! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/Bw2famzZiR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Vertonghen pulls one back for Belgium!



GAME ON! pic.twitter.com/KIO2uwDaDU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

FELLAINI EQUALIZES!



The big man does what he does best to pull Belgium back level with Japan. pic.twitter.com/syoltmR0DI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

We dare you to find a better counterattack!



Chadli finishes off a beautiful team play to give Belgium the win late in stoppage time. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lbUxZDzG0E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

July 2: Brazil 2, Mexico 0

After a scoreless first half, Mexico wasn't able to hold off Brazil's formidable attack. The first goal came from Neymar Jr. (51') on a brilliant dropoff to Willian. The next was from Robert Firmino (88') on an easy cross from Neymar.

NEYMAR PUTS BRAZIL AHEAD!



The Brazilian taps home a Willian cross to make it 1-0 early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/p7aDi34UhP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

FIRMINO MAKES IT 2-0!



Neymar's shot gets deflected into Firmino's path and the Liverpool man taps it home to double Brazil's lead. pic.twitter.com/myy7bXRehU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

July 1: Croatia 1, Denmark 1 (Croatia wins 3-2 in PKs)

Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen (1') scored in the opening minute of the match before Mario Mandzukic (4') found an equalizer for Croatia minutes later. Neither team found a breakthrough in regulation and extra time. Croatia went on to win 3-2 in penalty-kick shootout to advance to the quarterfinals. Ivan Rakitic nailed to winning PK to send Croatia through.

Well that didn't take long! 😳 pic.twitter.com/6qdZuJ5k17 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

...andddd Croatia have equalized!



What a start to this game! pic.twitter.com/pfqplcfc9v — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

Calm, cool and collected 😎



Rakitic sends Croatia to the Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/1C8daOFMHP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

July 1: Russia 1, Spain 1 (Russia wins 4-3 in PKs)

A Sergey Ignashevich (12') gave Spain the early edge before Artem Dzyuba (41') leveled things up for Russia from the penalty spot. Neither team could find a breakthrough and the match went to extra time and penalty kicks. Russian keeper Igor Akinfeev saved PKs from Koke and Iago Aspas to stun one of the favorites to win it all.

Spain take the lead early!



The free kick comes to Sergio Ramos at the far post but it's Ignashevich who gets the last touch to put Spain up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/9j0mlZaMrE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

Russia equalizes!



Pique gets called for a handball in the box and Dzyuba buries the penalty to make it 1-1 just before halftime. pic.twitter.com/VYngWu0aTS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

Akinfeev comes up HUGE for Russia!



He saves Aspas' penalty to complete the biggest knockout-round upset in FIFA World Cup history. pic.twitter.com/CGBDb75GGT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

June 30: Uruguay 2, Portugal 1

Edinson Cavani (7') scored his first of two goals before many people could get comfortable in their seats, giving Uruguay a 1-0 lead it would take into halftime. Pepe (55') leveled things for Portugal on a header delivered from the corner, but Cavani (62') put his team in front for good with a one-touch curler minutes later.

Suarez finds Cavani at the back post to put Uruguay up 1-0 early in the game! pic.twitter.com/BUlHpqWSI0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Pepe equalizes for Portugal!



The defender finds himself free in the box and heads it home to make it 1-1 with over 30 minutes left to play. pic.twitter.com/oJbXZKuKwT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

June 30: France 4, Argentina 3

The first match of the knockout stage delivered on Saturday when the two powerhouses produced one of the most entertaining games of the cup. It also gave us some some of the prettiest goals so far when Angel Di Maria curled in Argentina's first goal from about 30 yards out. But not to be outdone, Benjamin Pavard buried a potential goal of the tournament of his own at the beginning of the second half. In the end, France's youngest star, Kylian Mbappe put things to bed with a pair of goals on a couple of great moves.

Sergio Aguero pulls one back for Argentina!



Enough time for an equalizer? pic.twitter.com/2uadLZjk6d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Mbappé AGAIN!



The 19-year-old gets his second of the game to put France up 4-2. pic.twitter.com/1mY2fN2MBc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Mbappé puts France ahead!



He collects the loose ball in the box and fires it home to make it 3-2 for Les Bleus. pic.twitter.com/gCdhCD5C0e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Pavard to Di Maria: Anything you can do I can do better! 🚀😱 pic.twitter.com/ugnBrIyp0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Argentina take the lead! 🇦🇷



Messi's shot gets redirected into the back of the net by Mercado to make it 2-1 just minutes into the second half. pic.twitter.com/5jpBjCbdmy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

ANGEL DI MARIA! 😱😱😱



The Argentinian unleashes a rocket from outside of the box to pull them level just before the half. pic.twitter.com/pWbSsYR1eN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Griezmann puts France ahead!



Mbappé draws a penalty for Les Bleus and Griezmann puts it away to make it 1-0. pic.twitter.com/pzj63fhQi0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

June 28: Belgium 1, England 0

In a match that neither team was particularly interested in winning, Belgium managed to find the back of the net to advance out of Group G as the winners. Adnan Januzaj curled in this beauty off a nice pass to give the Belgians the lead and eventual win.

Januzaj creates some separation and curls it beautifully to put Belgium up 1-0 on England and give them the lead in the Group G standings! pic.twitter.com/TrwUnuxnxD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

June 28: Tunisia 2, Panama 1

With both teams already eliminated from the tournament, there was nothing on the line but pride for both Tunisia and Panama on Thursday. They provided a few fireworks too with three goals over the 90-minute campaign, including the winner from Tunisia in the 66' from Wahbi Khazri.

Tunisia come back to take the lead!



Can Panama fight back to get a point (or more)? pic.twitter.com/U4AsVH2EIN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

Tunisia equalize against Panama thanks to this team goal! pic.twitter.com/Fpac6TtHyJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

Panama take the lead!



Los Canaleros get a goal from José Luis Rodriguez to go up 1-0 on Tunisia. pic.twitter.com/2Nag8BVe7l — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

June 28: Colombia 1, Senegal 0

Colombia punched its ticket to the Round of 16 on a goal from Yerry Mina (74'), whose two goals in matches have propelled Colombia to the knockout stage.

Come for the Yerry Mina goal, stay for the 🔥 celebration! 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/zTgeAbBagD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

June 28: Poland 1, Japan 0

Jan Bednarek (59') scored the lone goal of this match on a beautiful touch off of a free kick to put Poland up 1-0 over Japan. While the goal threatened Japan's advancement, it was shortlived. Japan will head to the knockout stage despite the loss.

Poland take the lead!



Bednarek volleys it home off the free kick to go up 1-0 on Japan. #JPNPOL pic.twitter.com/mBBkXPk5ze — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

June 27: Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Brazil got goals from Paulinho (36') and Thiago Silva (68') to advance to the knockout stage as group leaders.

Paulinho makes a GREAT run up the middle and pokes it over the keeper to put Brazil up 1-0! pic.twitter.com/vUvY8SHCKw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Thiago Silva rises above everyone to head home Brazil's second goal of the day! pic.twitter.com/vOTxxYUa3Q — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

June 27: Switzerland 2, Costa Rica 2

Switzerland goals from Blerim Dzemaili (31') Josip Drmic (88') were canceled out by a goal from Costa Rica's Kendall Waston (56') and an own goal by Swiss keeper Yann Sommer (90'+3') in a 2-2 draw.

Switzerland get a goal against the run of play to make it 1-0 against Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/dpUefrksu2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Kendall Waston scores Costa Rica's first goal of this FIFA World Cup!



Los Ticos are now level with Switzerland 1-1. pic.twitter.com/yb5vT5CfUl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Drmic gives Switzerland the lead late against Costa Rica! pic.twitter.com/jnSc4Nhwd1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Off the post, off the keeper's head and in the net.



Just how Costa Rica drew up their equalizer 😂 pic.twitter.com/MkeJ3tpfaJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

June 27: South Korea 2, Germany 0

In what is easily the biggest upset of the World Cup so far, South Korea prevented the defending champions from advancing to the knockout stage with a pair of late goals at the death. Young-Gwon Kim found the net off a corner kick that was deflected off a German defender. Then, with keeper Manuel Neuer playing up on offense, South Korea scored on an empty net off a long ball to salt the game away.

June 27: Sweden 3, Mexico 0

The Swedes earned the win in Group F thanks to three goals in their final match against Mexico. Ludwig Augustinsson got things going in the second half with this beautiful shot before Andreas Granqvist buried a penalty kick and a record-breaking own goal found the back of the net.

Sweden take the lead on Mexico!



Augustinsson puts it away at the back post to make it 1-0 for the Swedes. pic.twitter.com/4NMRr6hbeN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Sweden take a 2-0 lead on Mexico thanks to a penalty from Granqvist! pic.twitter.com/RazgQADDlz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

ANOTHER own goal! Sweden go up 3-0! pic.twitter.com/4nGGxZUJr5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

June 26: Argentina 2, Nigeria 1

Argentina is through to the next round, thanks to goals from Lionel Messi (14') and Marcos Rojo (86'). Nigeria's penalty kick goal from Victor Moses (51') was not enough for the Super Eagles.

LIONEL MESSI GETS THE OPENER!



What a ball by Banega, what a touch and finish by Messi. Argentina lead Nigeria 1-0. pic.twitter.com/ONbGOjKVkg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

Nigeria equalize!



The Super Eagles are awarded a penalty and Moses buries it to make it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/L2OtdqOqG2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

MARCOS ROJO PUTS ARGENTINA AHEAD! pic.twitter.com/3yrzeq7hSu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

June 26: Croatia 2, Iceland 1

Croatia goals from Milan Badelj (53') and Ivan Perisic (90') put away Iceland, which got a goal from Gylfi Sigurdsson (76').

Croatia take the lead against Iceland! pic.twitter.com/oL5yK4ie8g — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

Sigurdsson finishes the penalty to pull Iceland level with Croatia! pic.twitter.com/qcRvYqfcew — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

Perisic scores to put Croatia up 2-1! pic.twitter.com/VGklkN0fYk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

June 26: Peru 2, Australia 0

Australia will not be advancing to the knockout round after another impressive performance from Peru. Goals from Andre Carrillo (18') and Paolo Guerrero (50') gave Peru a consolation win before its exit.

They had to wait 36 years, but Peru finally get their goal! 🇵🇪🙌



Carrillo hits it one time from distance to put them up 1-0 on Australia. pic.twitter.com/bkHoCiob7s — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

PAOLO GUERRERO!



The captain doubles Peru's lead as La Blanquirroja look for their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/t5b1RViJIe — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

June 26: Denmark 0, France 0

This is, amazingly, the first scoreless match we've had all tournament.

June 25: Spain 2, Morocco 2

Morocco goals from Khalid Boutaib (14') Youssef En-Nesyri (81') were canceled out by goals from Isco (19') Iago Aspas (90'+1') for Spain in a 2-2 draw.

MOROCCO TAKE THE LEAD OVER SPAIN!



Iniesta and Ramos lose the ball in midfield and Boutaib takes advantage. pic.twitter.com/s1GpylxGI5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Iniesta makes up for his mistake!



A beautiful team goal ends with an Iniesta assist to Isco that makes it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/g9FvCMJYRO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

VAR awards Iago Aspas a goal off the corner to pull Spain back level! pic.twitter.com/KzNS9LPN4A — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

June 25: Portugal 1, Iran 1

A Ricardo Quaresma (45') goal for Portugal was canceled out by a Karim Ansarifard (90'+3') goal for Iran in a 1-1 draw.

OH MY, Quaresma! 😱😱



The 34-year-old rewards his manager with a beautiful outside-of-the-foot shot that finds the upper corner. pic.twitter.com/wmhTCm7X8y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Iran equalizes from the spot!



Can they get another in stoppage time to shock Portugal?? pic.twitter.com/WiV5fHO4Hf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Ronaldo missed a penalty that would've given Portugal first place in Group B and CR7 a share of the Golden Boot lead with England's Harry Kane.

Ronaldo steps up from the spot but it's SAVED by Beiranvand! pic.twitter.com/LKLaeWSyWE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

June 25: Uruguay 3, Russia 0

Goals from Luis Suarez (10') and Edinson Cavani (90'), and an own goal from Denis Cheryshev (23') gave Uruguay its third win of the tournament and clinched the top spot in Group A.

Luis Suarez puts Uruguay up 1-0 on Russia early in the game! pic.twitter.com/0Sa3aYzS5Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Uruguay get another!



A long distance shot deflects into the back of the net to put Uruguay up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/RvwB8oKOcy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Cavani FINALLY gets his goal! pic.twitter.com/PZqOGuMXG7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1

Mo Salah ('22) scores but Saudi Arabia bounce back with goals from Salman Al-Faraj (45'+6') and Salem Al-Dawsari (90'+5') to beat Egypt.

Mo Salah gets the opener for Egypt to put them up 1-0 on Saudi Arabia! pic.twitter.com/0wMbyRRlYA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Saudi Arabia get their first goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup!



They're awarded their second penalty of the day and this time it's buried to make it 1-1 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/A4v3y9yD5y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

What an ending! What a celebration!



Saudi Arabia score in the 95th minute to take all 3 points from their match vs Egypt. pic.twitter.com/gLAA9fFY9U — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

June 24: Colombia 3, Poland 0

Goals from Yerry Mina (40'), Radamel Falcao (70') and Juan Cuadrado (75') gave the Cafeteros their first win of the tournament and eliminated Poland from reaching the knockout stage.

What a ball by James! What a finish by Yerry Mina!



Colombia take the 1-0 lead late in the first half. 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/Yb9GMUCgd6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

RADAMEL FALCAO!



4 years after missing the FIFA World Cup due to injury, El Tigre gets his first FIFA World Cup goal. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/O7Uyfcros1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

THE DANCING COLOMBIANS ARE BACK!



Cuadrado finishes the breakaway after another beautiful pass from James and celebrates in style. pic.twitter.com/NBiJXM6MGF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

June 24: Japan 2, Senegal 2

Senegal goals from Sadio Mane (11') and Moussa Wague (71') were canceled out by goals from Takashi Inui (34') and Keisuke Honda (78') for Japan in a 2-2 draw.

Right place, right time for Sadio Mané! pic.twitter.com/nmC9jvsNnB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Inui equalizes for Japan on a perfectly placed shot into the side netting! pic.twitter.com/SPLRdRykT5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Moussa Wague makes it 2-1 for Senegal! pic.twitter.com/iGj5tjQZap — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Japan equalize AGAIN!



This time Honda finds himself alone in front of net and tucks it away to make it 2-2 with 10 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/cAYpAcJeF8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

June 24: England 6, Panama 1

A Harry Kane (22', 45'+1', 62') hat-trick, a John Stones (8', 40') double and a goal from Jesse Lingard (36') was all England needed to dispatch Panama, which scored its first World Cup goal, thanks to Felipe Baloy (78').

John Stones BURIES a free header in the box to put England up 1-0 early against Panama! pic.twitter.com/t0KJKt6DYa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Harry Kane leaves no doubt with his penalty!



England up 2-0 through the first quarter of the game. pic.twitter.com/zx8qu4kYvh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Score a beautiful goal, do a little dance.



Just a day in the life of Jesse Lingard. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1nv998tTr7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Straight from the training ground!



England executes beautifully on a free kick that ends in John Stones getting his second of the day. pic.twitter.com/ggYj22x06n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Same spot, same result!



Harry Kane buries his second penalty to give England a 5-0 lead in the first half. pic.twitter.com/4S3ki5jEas — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Harry Kane may not have known much about it, but he gets his hat-trick! 🎩 pic.twitter.com/uwhZ6HtoRo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

June 23: Germany 2, Sweden 1

Sweden had Germany on the ropes after Ola Toivonen (32') used his best chip shot to put his team ahead at the half. Germany responded right out the gate, with Marco Reus (48') getting his team back in it. Things looked headed to a draw before Germany, playing with 10 men, received the push they needed from Toni Kroos (90+5') off a free-kick toe tap.

Uh oh, Germany...



Sweden take the 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/9QgclmDa8Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Marco Reus gets the equalizer for Germany!



Game on. pic.twitter.com/ToG82iXd4A — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

TONI KROOS HAS THE CLUTCH GENE pic.twitter.com/YDO2nNQty7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

June 23: Mexico 2, South Korea 1

Mexico scored a goal in each half, with Carlos Vela bagging a penalty kick (26') and Javier Hernandez finishing off a counter attack (66') before Son Heung-min (90+3') got a late goal to pull South Korea within one.

Carlos Vela puts Mexico ahead!#ElTri is awarded a penalty after a handball in the box and Vela puts it away! pic.twitter.com/tv8QEZvLWL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

CHICHARITO GETS HIS GOAL! pic.twitter.com/i6ougYi1Sc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Son pulls one back for South Korea!



Is there enough time left for an equalizer?? pic.twitter.com/yt03TdqvJa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

June 23: Belgium 5, Tunisia 2

Belgium got a brace from Romelu Lukaku (16', 45'+3') and Eden Hazard (6', 51') and a goal from Michy Batshuayi (90') to cancel out goals from Tunisia's Dylan Bronn (18') and Wahbi Khazri (90'+3').

Eden Hazard draws the penalty and calmly puts it away to put Belgium up 1-0 early against Tunisia! pic.twitter.com/1pWjEOFGlU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Romelu Lukaku gets in behind to get his 3rd goal in the first two games of the FIFA World Cup! pic.twitter.com/YXjYnYg1XH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Bronn gets his head on the end of a free kick to pull one back for Tunisia! pic.twitter.com/dm3teWFKbP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Romelu Lukaku can't be stopped!



He slots home his 2nd of the day, 4th of the tournament just before halftime to give Belgium a 3-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/tQcz2USNc0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Eden Hazard gets his second thanks to a good ball and clever touch around the goalkeeper! pic.twitter.com/knnWylJa40 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

The Batsman finally gets his goal! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/wOpDu0Zw0j — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

#MundialTelemundo ¡Justicia! Túnez mereció un gol más y lo consiguió con la pierna de Khazr #BEL 5-2 #TUN pic.twitter.com/tjXqjMgwLq — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 23, 2018

June 22: Switzerland 2, Serbia 1

Switzerland eked by Serbia with a pair of unanswered goals after Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic opened up the scoring for Serbia in just the fifth minute. Granit Xhaka (52') scored the equalizer, while Xherdan Shaqiri gave Switzerland the lead in the 90th minute.

Perfect start for Serbia!



Mitrovic heads it home from close range to give them the 1-0 lead early against Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/qBxjivcgGM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

ABSOLUTE STUNNER FROM GRANIT XHAKA! pic.twitter.com/Dr2ZZfJtB1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

XHERDAN SHAQIRI!!



He finishes off a long run by slotting it past the keeper to put Switzerland ahead 2-1 late in the game! pic.twitter.com/lK9sJMi3o7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

June 22: Nigeria 2, Iceland 0

The Super Eagles were flying high on Friday when they scored their first two goals of the World Cup against a stout Iceland team. Musa broke things open early in the second half with this spectacular touch off a cross that lofted the ball into the air before he buried in the back of the net. He added one more for good measure in the 75th minute after scooting past the keeper.

The touch, the finish, everything about this Musa goal was SPECTACULAR. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ILhhCmiimk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

Musa doubles Nigeria's lead with a great run down the flank and finish! pic.twitter.com/iMEhR9mENH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

June 22: Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0

Just when it looked like we might get our first scoreless game of the Cup, Philippe Coutinho (90+1') finally broke the 0-0 tie. While that goal almost certainly would have been enough, Coutinho later found Neymar Jr. streaking up the pitch to score again (90+7'). Brazil ultimately got its first win of the Cup after a dominant performance against Costa Rica finally paid off.

Coutinho does it again!



He toe pokes it past Keylor Navas to put Brazil up 1-0 late in the game. pic.twitter.com/RLR8GFRHY5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

Neymar's late goal puts him past Romario in sole possession of 3rd all-time on Brazil's top scorers list with 56 goals.



He now only trails Pelé (77) and Ronaldo (62). 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/RaeowO2Oom — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0

Croatia pulls off the surprise of the World Cup with win over Argentina, clinching a spot into the knockout stage of the World Cup. Ante Rebi (53'), Luka Modric (80') and Ivan Rakitic (90'+1') all scored for Croatia.

Luka Modric called game. pic.twitter.com/d5mD32eA1d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

Rakitic adds insult to injury with an easy tap in to make it 3-0 for Croatia! pic.twitter.com/aOQgNTiUG6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

June 21: France 1, Peru 0

The French teenager Kylian Mbappe (34') joined elite company as the youngest player to score in a World Cup for France in a 1-0 win.

What do you do when you become the youngest French goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history?



Shrug on em. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/ZOb054WNxf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1

Australia kept its hopes of advancing out of group play alive with a 1-1 draw on Thursday. Christian Eriksen (7') opened the scoring for Denmark, with Australia's Mile Jedinak (38') scoring a goal off a VAR-induced penalty kick.

The pass: 👌

The goal: 😍

The knee slide: ... pic.twitter.com/0JTLcmMOnh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

Jedinak equalizes from the spot! pic.twitter.com/VcG4EhHCmc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

June 20: Spain 1, Iran 0

Another match, another 1-0 finish. Spain rounded out Wednesday's games with a 1-0 win over Iran. A Diego Costa (54') goal proved to be the difference against Iran, despite a controversial VAR decision to erase a goal from Iran late.

Sometimes luck is all you kneed.



(we'll see ourselves out) pic.twitter.com/B6arwyukFU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

June 20: Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0

Something is going to have to give for Uruguay, which notched its second 1-0 victory of the tournament with a win over Saudi Arabia. A Luis Suarez (23') tap-in off of a corner gave Uruguay the lead, before La Celeste bit down and held out for the rest of the match to put their point total at six.

Luis Suarez taps it home!



The ball lands at his feet on the corner and he taps it home to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/gsBC1qFq5Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0

You get one guess as to who put up the lone goal in this match. Cristiano Ronaldo (4') scored his fourth goal of the Cup on a header. And even though Morocco threatened time and time again, it simply couldn't score its first goal of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo does it again!



He heads home the corner to put Portugal up 1-0 early against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/FDoyvInvt4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1

Russia kept rolling in their second World Cup match, but the first score of the day came in the 47th minute on the tournament's fifth own goal, one shy of tying the all-time record set in 1998. Then Denis Cheryshev (59'), who scored two in the opener, made it 2-0 before Artem Dzyuba (62') put it away three minutes later with a cool finish. Mohamed Salah (73') did score the first World Cup goal of his career after being taken down in the box, but it was not enough for Egypt.

We have ANOTHER own goal! pic.twitter.com/UiRWtFXfDt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Cherysev nutmegs the keeper to double Russia's lead! pic.twitter.com/IDiRqqu5ct — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

*Extremely DJ Khaled voice*



Another one. pic.twitter.com/Rb7utUTTmp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Mo Salah pulls one back for Egypt!



Is there enough time for a comeback?? pic.twitter.com/HOIPd5Zzxh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

June 19: Senegal 2, Poland 1

The second upset of the day had a few very strange goals. Senegal opened the scoring in the first half with a Polish own goal off of a shot from Idrissa Gana (37'), and then extended its lead to 2-0 on a bizarre goal from M'Baye Niang (60') in which he came onto the pitch and got behind the defense. Poland cut the lead in half late with a goal from Grzegorz Krychowiak (86'), but it ultimately wasn't enough.

What a deflection!



Senegal take the lead after Idrissa Gana's shot gets deflected into the back of the net. pic.twitter.com/hYPtf0cNgu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Niang slips behind the defense to score Senegal's second goal of the day! pic.twitter.com/z7zJWiqxxz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Poland pulls one back!



Will they get a late equalizer?? pic.twitter.com/L7JazWvIIs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1

Colombia went down a man in just the third minute of the match, when a Carlos Sanchez hand ball led to a Shinji Kagawa (6') penalty kick goal. Colombia eventually responded on a gorgeous free-kick from Juan Fernando Quintero (39') that went under the wall. After knocking on the door for much of the second half, Japan reclaimed the lead for the last time on a header from Yuya Osako (73').

Kagawa slots home the penalty to give Japan the early lead after Carlos Sanchez's handball in the box! pic.twitter.com/Y9HXuLvGOV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Cheeky free kick from Quintero!



The Colombian hits it under the wall and sneaks it into the near post to equalize vs Japan. pic.twitter.com/Q3qm22FYs0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

Japan re-takes the lead thanks to a header from Osako! pic.twitter.com/y9HnWhl7iI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1

Tunisia held its own after an early onslaught, but Harry Kane's two goals (11', 90'+1') barely gave England the edge. A penalty from Ferjani Sassi (35') equalized a 1-0 match, but Kane's goal in stoppage time simply came at the best moment.

What a start for the Three Lions!



Harry Kane taps it home to put England up 1-0 early against Tunisia. pic.twitter.com/vTrhvCGam6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Tunisia equalizes!



Kyle Walker gives away a penalty and Sassi converts to make it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/LKAWUsZEWR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Captain Kane comes through for England in stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/g27zfflL6e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0

Panama's first World Cup match didn't go as planned, but you can't face much firmer competition than Belgium. After threatening throughout the first half, Dries Mertens (47') put Belgium on the board with a wonderful volley. Romelu Lukaku (69', 75') added two more goals to cement the win.

PICK THAT ONE OUT!



Dries Mertens hits the volley perfectly to put Belgium up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Pkvv28VCYk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Lukaku's header was nice, but how about that pass by De Bruyne thoughhh 👀 pic.twitter.com/LMdp9vMmbC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Lukaku again!



The forward gets his second of the game to make it 3-0 for Belgium. pic.twitter.com/zWiyKMma1B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0

Sweden tops South Korea behind captain Andreas Granqvist's penalty kick goal (65').

#MundialTelemundo En voz de 🎙 @AndresCantorGOL así fue el cobro de penal de Andreas Granqvist para el 1-0 de #SWE sobre #KOR pic.twitter.com/p9o6fqF4hK — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 18, 2018

June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho (20') and Switzerland's Steven Zuber (50') found the back of the net in a 1-1 draw.

OH MY 😱😱



Philippe Coutinho scores a BEAUTIFUL curler to put Brazil up 1-0 on Switzerland! pic.twitter.com/iOpkvNJmsr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Zuber scores 5 minutes into the second half to pull Switzerland level with Brazil! pic.twitter.com/86dFjPFRwj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0

A first-half goal by Mexico's Hirving Lozano (35') helped El Tri earn a massive upset over the reigning World Cup champs.

June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0

A free kick goal by Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov (56') proved to be the difference.

How do you get past Navas? Put it in the upper 90 like Kolarov! pic.twitter.com/13nDBkOGoJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0

Croatia cruised to a win in their opener, with Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo (32') knocking the ball into his own net in the first half for what was the winning goal. Luka Modric (71') made no mistake on a penalty kick later in the match, finishing with accuracy.

Mandzukic gets there first, but Nigeria's Etebo gets the final touch to put the Croatians ahead! pic.twitter.com/fmmoTpEbPf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Another game, another penalty!



Luka Modric buries it to give Croatia a 2-0 lead vs Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/baiod1fwIJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0

Peru was unable to capitalize on their chances in the first hour of this match before Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen (59') delivered what would be the only goal of the match.

Denmark go in front thanks to Poulsen!



Peru will be kicking themselves for not taking advantage of their opportunities. pic.twitter.com/jjQYBDcDEm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1

Sergio Aguero (19') put Argentina on the board with a tough-to-stop strike into the top left corner of the net. Iceland quickly responded thanks to Alfred Finnbogason (23'), who scored his team's first ever World Cup goal. Despite chances later in the match, that's how things would end in this one.

El Kun!



Sergio Aguero creates something out of nothing to put Argentina ahead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/ZSYWIrMBm6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Finnbogason scores Iceland's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal! 🇮🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/gnO14Ciu8n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

June 16: France 2, Australia 1

Australia's penalty kick goal from Mile Jedinak (62') was not enough against France. An Antoine Griezmann penalty kick goal (58') and a late score by Paul Pogba (80') was enough to give Les Bleus the win.

Antoine Griezmann buries the penalty after VAR ruled he was fouled in the box! pic.twitter.com/uO2QsI3BRl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Penalties giveth, penalties taketh away.



Australia equalizes after Umtiti is called for a handball in the box. pic.twitter.com/fxzQQNiN21 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

What a run by Paul Pogba to finish off a pretty team goal! 😍 pic.twitter.com/xfPqDQDyDU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3

Ronaldo stole the storylines for this match, but Spain still came away from it with a point against Portugal in spite of his ridiculous performance. Diego Costa put up a pair of equalizers of his own before Nacho gave Spain its first lead, which Ronaldo of course erased.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets the opener!



He draws the penalty and buries it to give Portugal an early 1-0 lead against Spain. #PORESP pic.twitter.com/P08bLoLcKV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Diego Costa does it himself to pull Spain level! pic.twitter.com/7hoyfaHEyj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

David de Gea is going to want that one back 🙈 pic.twitter.com/hqjFQtWbOJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Another one for Diego Costa!



Spain's training-ground free kick ends up in the back of the net thanks to Busquets and Costa. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lpEVcJALe5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

UNBELIEVABLE STRIKE FROM NACHO! 😱



The defender makes up for his early mistake with a beauty to put Spain ahead 3-2. pic.twitter.com/r6Zokn9mQ5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pJwSByuz5y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0

Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scored an own goal (90'+5') deep into stoppage time to give Iran the win.

Heartbreak for Morocco!



Bouhaddouz heads it into his own net in stoppage time to give Iran the lead. pic.twitter.com/7FA7Migvk5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Uruguay's Jose Giminez (89') scored late to give Uruguay a win in a nail-biter.

What a goal!



Gimenez gives Uruguay the lead in the 89th minute! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RRBm3NzoXD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 15, 2018

June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0

Russia's Yury Gazinskiy (11'), Denis Cheryshev (42', 90' +1), Artem Dzyuba (71') and Aleksandr Golovin (90' +4) all found the back of the net in the opening game:

UNBELIEVABLE first touch from Cheryshev! 😱



Russia take a 2-0 lead over Saudi Arabia thanks to this beautiful goal. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/SNb0wivZjZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

Dzyuba gets the third for Russia!



Great cross from Golovin to all but put the game away for the hosts. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/o7ogKSQ9Lp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

How did Cheryshev follow up a beautiful first goal?



By scoring one like this. 😍 pic.twitter.com/cGq58weTrz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

This was simply the cherry on top from Golovin. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/f8JJZr5apY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018



