USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe returns to USWNT starting lineup vs. Netherlands for Women's World Cup final

The United States women's national team is playing on the sport's biggest international stage in the 2019 Women's World Cup final on Sunday in Lyon, France. At 11 a.m. ET, the Americans will face the Netherlands with the biggest prize on the line (here's a full preview of the game). The U.S. enters as the favorite as it looks to go back-to-back and win its fourth World Cup title, extending on its record. If the U.S. is going to do it, it will be with this lineup which Jill Ellis has selected to start the encounter, with Megan Rapinoe returning from a hamstring injury that kept her out against England in the semifinals.

Here's the U.S. starting XI vs. the Dutch:

Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Samantha Mewis (MID), Julie Ertz (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

The biggest surprise is that Lindsey Horan is on the bench, but she will likely play in the second half. Meanwhile, Lavelle picked up a knock in the semifinal win over England but has been cleared to play in this one. CBS Sports will be providing live updates of the final. Be sure to check out all of our World Cup coverage here.

