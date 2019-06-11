USWNT vs. Thailand player grades: Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle get high marks for World Cup rout

The U.S. Women's National Team pulled off the biggest win in World Cup history on Tuesday, crushing Thailand 13-0 behind five goals from Alex Morgan. The U.S. had 39 shots to Thailand's two and scored 10 goals in the second half. It resulted in one of the most astonishing scorelines in cup history. How well did the U.S. really place in this one though?

Here are the grades for all eleven starters, three substitutes and the coach:

Starters

Alyssa Naeher (goalkeeper): She had to stop two weak shots and nothing more. Probably the most unproductive game she'll ever have. Not her fault though.

Grade: INC.

Kelley O'Hara (right back): Had nothing to do defensively, just like the rest of her team. Was solid on the ball though, with crisp passes and good vision.

Grade: B

Abby Dahlkemper (center back): A commanding presence who was strong in the air and didn't let anything by her. Uneventful match overall.

Grade: B+

Julie Ertz (center back): Slipped to the backline after Becky Sauerbrunn's injury. Strong as usual, played the ball well on the ground to feet and never looked like she'd make a mistake.

Grade: B+

Crystal Dunn (left back): Got forward as expected, knew when and where to go to facilitate balls into the final third. Fine performance with very little to do on the defensive end.

Grade: B

Lindsey Horan (center mid): Moved into the middle of the field and was sharp doing so. Scored in the first half and did a fine job of switching the field, knowing what was around her and keeping the ball moving.

Grade: A

Samantha Mewis (right mid): Could have scored more, but she'll take two goals. Confident on the ball, a threat time and time again from the midfield. She'll remember this performance forever.

Grade: A

Rose Lavelle (left mid): One of the best performers and one of the team's most under appreciated players. Works hard, smart on the ball and does such a great job of playing her teammates at the right time. A fine performance.

Grade: A+

Tobin Heath (right wing): Not her greatest showing but had some moments, displayed that skill. She was unselfish with the ball but held on to it too long a couple of times. Still a quality performance.

Grade: B

Megan Rapinoe (left wing): Got her goal but had a little trouble down the left, especially in the first half. A couple poor passes ruined some attacking opportunities, but she hardly had a bad game. Showed off her clever touch a couple of times

Grade: B-

Alex Morgan (striker): Five goals to match Michelle Akers' World Cup record, and she did so with a variety of strikes, including a gorgeous rifled shot in the second half. Always a confident player, even more so now.

Grade: A+

Subs

Mallory Pugh: The 21-year-old came in off the bench and scored, putting away an effort in the second half. The key substitute for this team with her game-changing speed.

Grade: B+

Carli Lloyd: Got a goal in her limited time, making it five straight World Cup matches that she's scored. Wasted a couple other opportunities, but she can't complain

Grade: B

Christen Press: Got a little run in the second half and was creative in playing diagonal balls into space.

Grade: B

Coach

Jill Ellis: She didn't hold back at all, and she was loving every moment of it on the sideline. She fielded the best team for this matchup, but it wasn't a difficult choice nor a tough task.

Grade: A