Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USWNT faces semifinal showdown vs. England

The semifinals at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France are here. There are four teams remaining in the competition to be crowned world's best: the United States, England, Sweden and the Netherlands. USA Soccer started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish in the group stage, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and then France to reach the semis. The team is just now only wins away from another title. The U.S. faces England in a huge semifinal showdown on Tuesday (3 p.m. ET).

All World Cup knockout stage games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). The full World Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule can be found below.

2019 Women's World Cup bracket

The U.S. will face England in the semifinals. CBSSports.com

Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 22

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)

Sunday, June 23

England 3, Cameroon 0

France 2, Brazil 1

Monday, June 24

United States 2, Spain 1

Sweden 1, Canada 0

Tuesday, June 25

Italy 2, China 0

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

England 3, Norway 0

Friday, June 28

United States 2, France 1

Saturday, June 29

Netherlands 2, Italy 0

Sweden 2, Germany 1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

England vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

United States/England vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Final

Sunday, July 7

United States/England vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox