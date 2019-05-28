Women's World Cup odds 2019: Predictions, picks, best teams to target from advanced computer model

The opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup is less than two weeks away and the final squad lists for each of the 24 teams participating have officially been announced. The USA, who enter this summer's tournament as the defending champions, will bring a plethora of experienced players to France. Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath are half of the eight players on the U.S. roster with at least 100 caps. The experience the Americans bring to France is a major factor as to why they're listed as the Vegas favorites at 2-1 in the 2019 Women's World Cup odds. If the USA is able to stave off the competition again this summer, it will be the team's fourth title in its last eight tournaments. However, the Americans will be challenged by a number of teams like France (7-2), Germany (11-2) and England (7-1) looking to knock them off their throne. So before you make your 2019 Women's World Cup picks, be sure to check out the FIFA predictions from European football expert David Sumpter's powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed its 2018 World Cup picks. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, with sportsbooks releasing 2019 Women's World Cup odds to win, Sumpter is eyeing five teams that would carry handsome payouts, and their odds go all the way up to 100-to-1. You can only see those picks over at SportsLine.

We'll give one away: Sumpter loves England at 7-1. England has won eight of its last 10 matches and has proven to be a sound defensive squad leading up to the 2019 Women's World Cup. In fact, the Three Lionesses have kept a clean sheet in two of their last four games and have allowed one goal or less in 11 of their last 12.

England also boasts a prolific attack, having scored two or more goals in nine of its last 10 games. England's attack is led by Nikita Parris, who scored 19 goals in 19 matches for Manchester City this season. She'll be assisted by Beth Mead, who recorded seven goals and 12 assists for Arsenal this season. England will begin its 2019 campaign against Scotland before finishing the group stage with games against Argentina and Japan, who won the 2011 Women's World Cup.

"England should have no trouble advancing through the group stage in France," Sumpter told SportsLine. "And England, which is playing in its fourth consecutive Women's World Cup, will enter this summer's tournament full of confidence after winning the SheBelieves Cup. The Three Lionesses also haven proven they can make a deep run at the Women's World Cup, finishing third in 2015."

Another team Sumpter is targeting: Brazil, a 20-1 long shot to win the Women's World Cup 2019. The Brazilians have a tough draw with Australia, Italy and Jamaica, but they're still 6-5 to advance past the group stage.

The Brazilians qualified for the 2019 France World Cup in convincing fashion. They won the Copa America Femenina for the seventh time, scoring 31 goals while only conceding two across their seven victories in that competition. Brazil will also feature one of the most experienced players in the entire tournament, as Marta, the six-time world player of the year, makes her fifth Women's World Cup appearance this summer.

"Brazil boasts one of the youngest and most talented squads in this competition, but they'll lean heavily on the experience of Marta, who's scored the most goals (15) in Women's World Cup history," Sumpter told SportsLine. "Brazil topped the Copa América Femenina in 2018 and finished as runner-ups at the 2007 Women's World Cup."

Sumpter also has a strong take on Team USA and is eyeing an astronomical long shot with all the components needed to pull off a stunning run at Women's World Cup 2019. Anyone who backs this long shot could hit it big.

Who is Sumpter targeting to win the 2019 Women's World Cup? What happens to Team USA? And which astronomical long shot can go all the way? Check out the Women's World Cup odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Sumpter's futures picks and analysis for the 2019 Women's World Cup, all from a European football expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.

USA 2-1

France 7-2

Germany 11-2

England 7-1

Japan 14-1

Netherlands 14-1

Sweden 20-1

Australia 20-1

Brazil 20-1

Canada 20-1

Spain 25-1

Norway 30-1

Italy 50-1

China 50-1

South Korea 60-1

New Zealand 60-1

Scotland 100-1

Argentina 100-1

Chile 100-1

Nigeria 250-1

Cameroon 500-1

South Africa 500-1

Jamaica 1,000-1

Thailand 1,000-1