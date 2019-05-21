Women's World Cup odds 2019: Predictions, picks, teams to target from advanced computer model

Twenty four teams will enter the 2019 Women's World Cup with the dream of lifting the trophy, but only a handful have a realistic shot at winning it all according to Vegas. In fact, only six teams are listed at 14-1 or shorter in the current 2019 Women's World Cup odds. The United States enters the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France as the defending champions, and Team USA is the odds-on favorite at 2-1 to lift the trophy for a record-setting fourth time. The United States became the first nation to win the Women's World Cup three times when the Americans defeated Japan, 5-2, in the last Women's World Cup four years ago. USA's Carli Loyd scored the fastest hat trick in Women's World Cup history in that match and will play a vital part in the U.S. Women's National Team's quest for its fourth title this summer. The competition gets underway from France on June 7 when the host nation takes on South Korea. Before you lock in your 2019 Women's World Cup picks, you should see the predictions from European football expert David Sumpter and his powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed its 2018 World Cup picks. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, with sportsbooks releasing 2019 Women's World Cup odds to win, Sumpter is eyeing five teams that would carry handsome payouts, and their odds go all the way up to 100-to-1.

We'll give one away: Sumpter is backing England at 7-1. "England should have no trouble advancing through the group stage in France," Sumpter told SportsLine. "And England, which is playing in its fourth consecutive Women's World Cup, will enter this summer's tournament full of confidence after winning the SheBelieves Cup. The Lionesses also haven proven they can make a deep run at the Women's World Cup, finishing third in 2015."

Another team Sumpter is targeting: Brazil, a 20-1 long shot to win the Women's World Cup 2019. The Brazilians have a tough draw with Australia, Italy and Jamaica, but they're still 6-5 to advance past the group stage.

The Brazilians qualified for the 2019 France World Cup in convincing fashion. They won the Copa America Femenina for the seventh time, scoring 31 goals while only conceding two across their seven victories in that competition. Brazil will also feature one of the most experienced players in the entire tournament, as Marta, the six-time world player of the year, makes her fifth Women's World Cup appearance this summer.

"Brazil boasts one of the youngest and most talented squads in this competition, but they'll lean heavily on the experience of Marta, who's scored the most goals (15) in Women's World Cup history," Sumpter told SportsLine. "Brazil topped the Copa América Femenina in 2018 and finished as runner-ups at the 2007 Women's World Cup."

Sumpter also has a strong take on Team USA and is eyeing an astronomical long shot with all the components needed to pull off a stunning run at Women's World Cup 2019.

USA 2-1

France 7-2

Germany 11-2

England 7-1

Japan 14-1

Netherlands 14-1

Sweden 20-1

Australia 20-1

Brazil 20-1

Canada 20-1

Spain 25-1

Norway 30-1

Italy 50-1

China 50-1

South Korea 60-1

New Zealand 60-1

Scotland 100-1

Argentina 100-1

Chile 100-1

Nigeria 250-1

Cameroon 500-1

South Africa 500-1

Jamaica 1,000-1

Thailand 1,000-1