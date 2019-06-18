Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for Brazil vs. Italy

Italy already has made the most of its appearance in the 2019 Women's World Cup following a record 20-year absence from the tournament. On Tuesday, it will look to keep its hot streak going against a Brazil club that needs a strong performance in order to stay alive in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. The clubs meet in a Group C match at 3 p.m. ET at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes. Italy clinched a berth in the round of 16 by winning its first two matches and is coming off a 5-0 win over Jamaica. However, the Italians have never beaten Brazil, which has moved past the group stage in five straight World Cups. But, following a loss to Australia, Brazil needs at least one point to keep its steak alive. Brazil is a +140 sportsbook favorite (risk $100 to win $140), up from an open of +120, while Italy is +195 in the latest Brazil vs. Italy odds. The draw is priced at +235 after opening at +220. Before making any Italy vs. Brazil picks for the 2019 Women's World Cup, make sure you hear what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

The Soccerbot knows Marta's goal extended her all-time Women's World Cup scoring record at 16, two ahead of Birgit Prinz of Germany and Abby Wambach of the United States, who have 14 each. The Brazilian also became the first woman to score in five different editions of the World Cup. Afterward, Marta said she was honored to make history, but the moment was bittersweet because it came in a defeat.

Brazil has appeared in all eight Women's World Cups and has been among the final four clubs standing in two of the past five tournaments. Its best finish was a runner-up effort in 2007 against Germany. Brazil qualified for the 2019 Women's World Cup by winning the Copa America Femenina for the seventh time in eight tries, notching a record seven wins in as many matches. They'll be highly motivated to make it out of group play and into the 2019 World Cup knockout stage.

But just because the Brazilians have had success in the World Cup doesn't mean they're the best value on the Brazil vs. Italy money line.

Italy's Cristiana Girelli led the way with a hat trick against Jamaica, scoring twice in the first 25 minutes to give Italy control. She opened her scoring with a penalty kick and added another goal on a scramble following a corner kick. Girelli rounded out her scoring with a header just after halftime.

Reserve Aurora Galli added a pair of second half goals to complete the scoring for Italy, which held a 6-2 edge in shots. And although Italy already is assured of a spot in the round of 16, it will look to keep sharp as it prepares to move past the group stage for the first time since 1991.

