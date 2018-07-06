World Cup: Thibaut Courtois plays hero with save of Neymar strike and Twitter knows it

Belgium spent a lot of the second half of its win over Brazil in the quarterfinals of the World Cup being absolutely bullied by Brazil after taking a 1-0 lead in the first half. Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois had had enough.

With the match at 2-1 and in its waning minutes, Brazilian star Neymar Jr. unleashed a rocket heading for the top right corner of the net, but Courtois made what may have been the save of tournament to prevent likely extra time.

#MundialTelemundo ¡La atajada que vale un boleto a semifinales! Thibaut Courtouis mantuvo en la pelea a #BEL ante #BRA pic.twitter.com/dciNqVJvpy — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 6, 2018

That's just talent meeting talent. And Courtois came up clutch.

It was the culmination of the match of Courtois' life; he finished with nine saves and had an overall outstanding match. As you would expect, people were stunned by the save -- and amazed at the ramifications.

Courtois came up CLUTCH for Belgium. pic.twitter.com/BXS2dwVhNx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 6, 2018

9 saves for Courtois today, 10 successful dribbles for Hazard. pic.twitter.com/eZRKY60qA5 — #4. (@ThatMunichNight) July 6, 2018

Courtois and reporters in the post match interviews. pic.twitter.com/3EazCR2eKk — Midas (@liamalexisdm) July 6, 2018

To be 6'5'' with a wingspan larger than a terodactyl. Courtois immense today. #BRABEL — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) July 6, 2018

Neymar really almost curled this one in. Incredible save from Thibaut Courtois.#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/I7mAUWiITd — The Ringer (@ringer) July 6, 2018

That Courtois save, the difference between Neymar’s entrance into Brazilian folklore & Belgium’s golden generation coming of age. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) July 6, 2018

Well, Brazil deserved better. But Belgium were great in the right moments and had an unreal Courtois. — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) July 6, 2018

And Courtois too, what a goalkeeper. I can’t believe ANYONE wants him to leave. Hall of fame performance. — death 🇧🇪 (@LoftusCheeked) July 6, 2018

The save was so amazing -- and timely, for that matter -- it somehow made this one from French keeper Hugo Lloris the second-best of the day:

What a save by Hugo Lloris!



...but Godin *probably* should've scored the rebound 😁 pic.twitter.com/itE0yGv1Nf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2018

Belgium will now face off against France in a much-anticipated semifinal match. Both teams have looked amazing to this point, so Courtois will try to lead Belgium's golden generation to another win and an appearance in the final. While Eden Hazard and Romelo Lukaku both had incredible days for Belgium, this day belongs to Courtois.