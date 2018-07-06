World Cup: Thibaut Courtois plays hero with save of Neymar strike and Twitter knows it
Brazil mounted an incredible attack, but Courtois was not going to be denied a semifinal slot
Belgium spent a lot of the second half of its win over Brazil in the quarterfinals of the World Cup being absolutely bullied by Brazil after taking a 1-0 lead in the first half. Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois had had enough.
With the match at 2-1 and in its waning minutes, Brazilian star Neymar Jr. unleashed a rocket heading for the top right corner of the net, but Courtois made what may have been the save of tournament to prevent likely extra time.
That's just talent meeting talent. And Courtois came up clutch.
It was the culmination of the match of Courtois' life; he finished with nine saves and had an overall outstanding match. As you would expect, people were stunned by the save -- and amazed at the ramifications.
The save was so amazing -- and timely, for that matter -- it somehow made this one from French keeper Hugo Lloris the second-best of the day:
Belgium will now face off against France in a much-anticipated semifinal match. Both teams have looked amazing to this point, so Courtois will try to lead Belgium's golden generation to another win and an appearance in the final. While Eden Hazard and Romelo Lukaku both had incredible days for Belgium, this day belongs to Courtois.
