The 2024 Australian Open is underway and has given us plenty of surprises already. Unseeded players are bringing their A-game and are reminding stars that nobody is untouchable.

Most of the top-10 seeded men are still competing, but the second round was very much about survival. Novak Djokovic, who has won this tournament 10 times, is looking to extend his record in Melbourne. His most recent opponent, Australia native Alexei Popyrin, had the crowd behind him in their four-set battle during the second round. Djokovic managed to win that one, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, but said that although he was satisfied with the win, he was not satisfied with his performance.

No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz also took four sets to get past Lorenzo Sonego, but third-seeded Daniil Medvedev had the biggest scare of them all. He had to fight back after losing the first two sets against Emil Ruusuvuori, but eventually the Russian star got the victory by a score of 3-6, 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0.

One notable absence in this year's tournament is 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who withdrew after suffering a micro tear in his hip during the Brisbane International. Australian star Nick Kyrgios was also absent because of injury, which makes it the second consecutive Australian Open he won't play.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka won last year's trophy against Elena Rybakina. She is off to a solid start with straight set victories in the first two rounds. However, Rybakina did not have such luck this year. Anna Blinkova pulled off the upset against her in the second round with the longest tiebreak in Grand Slam history and a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (22-20) victory.

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek's best Australian Open run was in 2022, when she made the semifinals. She is hoping to go all the way this year, and so far she has been taking care of business despite a few uncertain moments. Swiatek survived Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the second round in a 3-hour, 14-minute battle. After the match, Collins announced this is her last season competing.

One of the most impressive unseeded players has been 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who took down No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-2 in the second round. This was her first career top-10 victory and the third time she's reached the third round of a major tournament, having done so at the French Open and Wimbledon last year.

Dayana Yastremska from Ukraine gave us our first top-10 upset in the first round by taking down No. 7-seeded Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-2. Vondrousova, last year's Wimbledon champion, hasn't been 100%, as she withdrew from the Adelaide International a week ago with a right hip injury.

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 13-27



Jan. 13-27 Where : Melbourne Park, Australia



: Melbourne Park, Australia Watch : ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel



: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's seeding

Novak Djokovic (SRB) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Daniil Medvedev (N/A) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Andrey Rublev (N/A) Alexander Zverev (GER) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Holger Rune (DEN) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Alex De Minaur (AUS) Casper Ruud (NOR) Taylor Fritz (USA) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Tommy Paul (USA) Karen Khachanov (N/A) Ben Shelton (USA) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Nicolas Jarry (CHL) Cameron Norrie (GBR) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Ugo Humbert (FRA) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Sebastian Baez (ARG) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Tallon Griekspoor (NLD) Sebastian Korda (USA) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Women's seeding

Iga Swiatek (POL) Aryna Sabalenka (N/A) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Coco Gauff (USA) Jessica Pegula (USA) Ons Jabeur (TUN) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Maria Sakkari (GRE) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Qinwen Zheng (CHN) Liudmila Samsonova (N/A) Daria Kasatkina (N/A) Veronika Kudermetova (N/A) Caroline Garcia (FRA) Ekaterina Alexandrova (N/A) Victoria Azarenka (N/A) Elina Svitolina (UKR) Magda Linette (POL) Donna Vekic (HRV) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Anastasia Potapova (N/A) Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) Elise Mertens (BEL) Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Emma Navarro (USA) Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) Zhu Lin (CHN) Wang Xinyu (CHN) Marie Bouzkova (CZE) Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Notable men's second-round matches:



No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Alexei Popyrin, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz def. Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. Emil Ruusuvuori, 3-6, 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0

No. 4 Jannik Sinner def. Jesper De Jong, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

No. 5 Andrey Rublev def. Christopher Eubanks, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

No. 6 Alexander Zverev def. Lukáš Klein, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (10-7)

No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Jordan Thompson, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

Arthur Cazaux def. No. 8 Holger Rune, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz def. Jakub Menšik, 6-7 (9-11), 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

No. 10 Alex De Minaur def. Matteo Arnaldi, 6-3, 6-0, 6-3

Tomas Machac def. No. 17 Frances Tiafoe, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

Notable men's third-round matches:

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Shang Juncheng

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 27 Felix Auger-Aliassime

No. 4 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 26 Sebastian Baez

No. 5 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 29 Sebastian Korda

No. 6 Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Michelsen

No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Luca Van Assche

No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz vs. No. 21 Ugo Humbert



No. 10 Alex De Minaur vs. Flavio Cobolli

Notable women's second-round matches:



No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Danielle Collins, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Brenda Fruhvirtova, 6-3, 6-2

Anna Blinkova def. No. 3 Elena Rybakina, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (22-20)

No. 4 Coco Gauff def. Carolina Dolehide, 7-6 (7-2)

Clara Burel def. No. 5 Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 6-2

Mirra Andreeva def. No. 6 Ons Jabeur, 6-0, 6-2

Elina Avanesyan def. No. 8 Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-4

No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova def. Tamara Korpatsch, 6-2, 6-2

No. 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Alina Korneeva, 6-1, 6-2

Notable women's third-round matches: