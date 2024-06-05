Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will look to reach her third consecutive French Open Final as she battles third-ranked Cori "Coco" Gauff in the 2024 French Open semifinals on Thursday at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Swiatek defeated Gauff 6-4, 6-3 last month at Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome to move to 10-1 all-time against the American. Swiatek, 23, who is 43-4 this year, has won three of the last four French Open titles, including two in a row, and has four grand slam titles since turning pro in 2016. Gauff, 20, who is 30-8 in 2024, won the 2023 U.S. Open and reached the finals of the 2022 French Open.

Top 2024 French Open women's semifinals predictions

Onorato knows that Swiatek of Poland has been on a roll. After losing in the semifinals at Stuttgart in April, she has not lost since. She cruised to the Madrid championship in early May, playing three sets just twice before dominating in Rome in mid-May. In that tournament, she did not play more than two sets in any match, including a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the championship.

At the French Open, she is coming off a 6-0, 6-2 quarterfinal win over Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. The most trouble she has experienced came in the second round against Naomi Osaka of Japan. After outlasting Osaka 7-6 (1) in the first set, she fell flat, losing 6-1 in the second set. She rebounded for a hard-fought 7-5 win in the third set to advance.

Onorato also knows Gauff is more than capable of pulling off the upset. She has posted a 12-3 record on clay this year, and reached the semifinals of the Rome tournament, where she was beaten by Swiatek. Gauff has compiled a 205-90 (69.5%) career record, including a 59-24 (71.1%) mark on clay. She has had a lot of success at the French Open, reaching the quarterfinals twice and the finals once over the past three years.

Gauff is coming off a quarterfinal win over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Tuesday, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. She had a much easier time in the first four rounds. She opened with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Russia's Julia Avdeeva, before defeating Slovakia's Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. The third round saw her defeat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4, before she rolled past Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy 6-1, 6-2. See who to pick here.

