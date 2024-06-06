Two underdogs meet when 38th-ranked Mirra Andreeva battles 15th-ranked Jasmine Paolini in a 2024 French Open women's semifinal match on Thursday at Roland Garros in Paris, France. The 17-year-old Andreeva of Russia stunned second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in Wednesday's quarterfinal, while the 28-year-old Paolini of Italy outlasted fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Andreeva, who had not advanced past the fourth round of a Grand Slam in her previous four tries, turned pro in 2022. She reached the fourth round at both Wimbledon in 2023 and the Australian Open this past January. Paolini, who turned pro in 2011, also reached the fourth round at Melbourne in January, the deepest she has gone in a Grand Slam.

The latest Jasmine Paolini vs. Mirra Andreeva odds list Andreeva as the -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) on the money line, while Paolini is a +125 underdog. Andreeva has won four International Tennis Federation titles. Paolini has two career singles titles and eight ITF wins. Before you bet on the 2024 French Open semifinal, you need to see what proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 160-104-8 +97.32U - since 2022.

Now, Onorato has released his picks for the 2024 French Open. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 French Open women's semifinals predictions

Onorato knows that Andreeva has been dominant on clay throughout her young career. Since 2022, she is 52-11 (82.5%) on the surface, including an 11-3 mark this year. She has compiled a 92-25 (78.6%) overall record. She has reached the quarterfinals at three tournaments in 2024, including Brisbane, Rouen and Madrid.

Prior to upsetting Sabalenka, Andreeva was tested just once in the tournament. She defeated Emina Bektas 6-2, 6-3 in the first round, and followed that up with her toughest match to date. She defeated Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in Round 2. In the third round, she downed Peyton Stearns 6-2, 6-1, and then beat Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Onorato also knows Paolini is more than capable of reaching the final. She won the tournament at Dubai in February and reached the quarterfinals at Stuttgart. Like Andreeva, she also has played well on clay throughout her career. Since 2013, she is 200-112 (64.1%) on the surface and is 9-3 in 2024.

At Paris, she battled her way to the semifinals. After breezing through the first two rounds – a 6-3, 6-4 win over Daria Saville and a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Hailey Baptiste – she has been taken to the limit in each of her last three matches. In the third round, Paolini downed Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-1, 3-6, 6-0. She then defeated Elina Avanesyan 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 in Round 4. See who to pick here.

How to make 2024 French Open women's singles semifinals picks

Onorato has locked in his best bets, and they include confident picks on the outright winner. You need to see his picks and analysis before considering any 2024 French Open bets.

So who wins Mirra Andreeva vs. Jasmine Paolini, and what pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to check out Jose Onorato's bets and predictions for the 2024 French Open semifinal, all from the tennis expert who was 160-104-8, up 97.32 units since 2022, and find out.