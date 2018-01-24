Serena Williams tells Tennys Sandgren to apologize for his alt-right tweets
Serena Williams called out Sandgren on social media for his troubling social media history
Tennys Sandgren created some controversy with his quarterfinal appearance at this year's Australian Open when it came to light that he had previously retweeted and conversed with some alt-right personalities, then subsequently scrubbed them when his Twitter account came under scrutiny. At least one star, however, isn't accepting his explanation that he just found it interesting. Serena Williams has called on Sandgren to apologize for the rhetoric.
Williams wasn't shy in expressing her feelings towards Sandgren on Tuesday night when Sandgren played his quarterfinal match, as she sent a tweet when he started.
On Wednesday, she addressed Sandgren directly, saying that she doesn't care for an apology. But she does know a lot of people that do.
Sandgren had previously tweeted an article about Williams yelling, adding his own comment: "disgusting..." ESPN's Chris Fowler went out of his way to explain that Sandgren shouldn't be type cast during the telecast of the quarterfinal match, but most people seem pretty set against Sandgren and his evasiveness about his political leanings.
Sandgren gave a very strange press conference after his elimination by Hyeon Chung, in which he said things like "you're hastening the hell you wish to avoid" and "You seek to put people in these little boxes so that you can order the world in your already assumed preconceived ideas."
He also threw out the "just asking questions" defense, saying: "You would rather perpetuate propaganda machines instead of researching information from a host of angles and perspectives while being willing to learn, change, and grow." He's basically Kyrie Irving with a racket.
People aren't fond of Sandgren, and it takes a lot to turn Americans against you when you're the last man standing representing the U.S. One has to think it takes a lot to turn Serena Williams against you, too.
-
Australian Open picks: Cilic vs. Edmund
Acclaimed journalist Sean Calvert profited big at the French Open and locked in Australian...
-
Watch, stream 2018 Australian Open
Watch as Roger Federer tries to defend his 2017 title and a new women's champion is crowne...
-
Federer sweeps Berdych, to face Chung
Roger Federer will face Hyeon Chung, who is the first Korean to make a Grand Slam final
-
Tennys Sandgren: I don't back far right
The American tennis player is facing questions about his social media history
-
Nadal retires in Aussie Open quarters
Nadal's expected showdown with Roger Federer fails to materialize after an injury forces him...
-
2018 Australian Open odds, picks
Acclaimed journalist Sean Calvert profited big at the French Open and locked in Australian...
Add a Comment