US Open 2018 results: Andy Murray knocked out by Fernando Verdasco

Andy Murray's comeback from hip surgery is slowly progressing, but his 2018 US Open bid came to an end on Wednesday at the hands of Fernando Verdasco.

The No. 31 seed Verdasco took down the world's former No. 1 in four sets, beating Murray, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the second round.

Despite clearly not being 100 percent physically, Murray was able to defeat Australian James Duckworth in the first round. His matchup with Verdasco was always going to be a tough one, but he didn't go down without a fight.

Murray underwent arthroscopic hip surgery in January and has been gradually attempting to return to form in the wake of his procedure. This was his first Grand Slam event since Wimbledon last year.

Verdasco will move on to face former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.

On the women's side, Sloane Stephens staved off a second-round elimination at the US Open on Wednesday with a win over Anhelina Kalinina after dropping the first set. Stephens battled back to take the next set in 12 games before winning the third set with relative ease. She will play surprising wild card Victoria Azarenka in the third round.

Venus Williams defeated Camila Giorgi in straight sets to book a third-round match as well. If Serena Williams is able to move past Carina Witthoft on Wednesday night, the sisters will play in a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open final.

Elina Svitolina advanced again after a stunning first-round exit at Wimbledon, as she looks to continue toward her first Grand Slam win and build off of a career-best fourth-round appearance in 2014. Julia Gorges, meanwhile, found herself upset by Ekaterina Makarova in straight sets.

Here's a look at the results and some key matchups to tune in for.

Men's results

No. 9 Dominic Thiem defeats Steve Johnson 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro defeats Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-1, 7-6

Daniil Medvedev defeats No. 15 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 20 Borna Coric defeats Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 25 Milos Raonic defeats Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

No. 31 Fernando Verdasco defeats Andy Murray 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Stan Wawrinka defeats Ugo Humbert 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7

Taylor Fritz defeats Jason Kubler 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 0-0 (retired)

Women's results

No. 3 Sloane Stephens defeats Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

No. 7 Elina Svitolina defeats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-3

Ekaterina Makarova defeat No. 9 Julia Gorges 7-6, 6-3

No. 8 Karolina Pliskova defeats Ana Bogdan 6-2, 6-3

No. 15 Elise Mertens defeats Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-0

No. 16 Venus Williams defeats Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5

No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova defeats Claire Lu 6-3, 6-1

No. 23 Barbora Strycova defeats Lara Arruabarrena 6-0, 6-1

Victoria Azarenka defeats No. 25 Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2

Wang Qiang defeats Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-1

Men's matches to watch

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Vasek Pospisil -- 8:15 p.m. ET

No. 5 Kevin Anderson vs. Jeremy Chardy -- 2:45 p.m. ET



No. 11 John Isner vs. Nicolas Jarry -- 2:35 p.m. ET

No. 18 Jack Sock vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili -- 7 p.m. ET

Women's matches to watch