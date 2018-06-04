Watch the 2018 French Open: Tuesday TV schedule, stream, times, matches for Day 11

Once again we're forced to ask: Is Novak Djokovic back? His quarterfinal match with Marco Cecchinato may answer that question. Djokovic, the No. 20 seed in the 2018 French Open men's draw, is seeking his first Grand Slam semifinal appearance since the 2016 US Open.

Djokovic has been superb to this point at Roland-Garros, most recently defeating the streaking Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday. Cecchinato's run here, however, has been just as impressive. The Italian has defeated Pablo Carreno Busta and David Goffin in his last two matches, and he's out to take down another big name in the sport on Tuesday.

The other men's quarterfinal on Tuesday features No. 2 Alexander Zverev facing No. 7 Dominic Thiem. Thiem is 4-2 against Zverev so far in their careers, but Zverev has won two of the last three. This will be Zverev's first quarterfinal match in a Grand Slam, so Thiem edges him in experience. Thiem has made the French Open semifinals each of the last two years, so he'll try to keep the trend going on Tuesday.

In the women's bracket, two American women remain, and they're both in action on Tuesday. No. 10 Sloane Stephens finds herself up against No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, who lost some rest after Sunday's match was postponed in the second set due to darkness. Kasatkina, however, made quick enough work of Caroline Wozniacki on Monday that the difference is negligible. Stephens, last season's US Open champ, is in the midst of a rebound after getting bounced in the first round of this year's Australian Open. Since then, she is 19-6 and she's seeking her second career Grand Slam win.

No. 13 Madison Keys also plays on Tuesday against Yulia Putintseva. The two have only faced off once before, with Putintseva defeating Keys in 2016. Putintseva, who made the French Open quarterfinals in 2016, is looking for the first Grand Slam semifinal appearance of her career. It would be Keys' first semifinal appearance since the 2015 Australian Open, where she lost to Serena Williams.

French Open schedule for Tuesday, June 5 (Day 11)

Men's singles matches

No. 20 Novak Djokovic vs. Marco Cecchinato (9:15 a.m.)

No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 7 Dominic Thiem (TBD)

Women's singles matches

No. 10 Sloane Stephens vs. No. 14 Daria Kasatkina (10 a.m.)

No. 13 Madison Keys vs. Yulia Putintseva (TBD)

Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.

Quarterfinals

Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6



Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6 Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel



Tennis Channel Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Semifinals

Date: Thursday, June 7



Thursday, June 7 Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Men's Semifinals

Date: Friday, June 8



Friday, June 8 Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Final

Date: Saturday, June 9



Saturday, June 9 Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: NBC



NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Men's Final