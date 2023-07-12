The 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, with all the action set to take place in Las Vegas from July 14-15. This is the third time in the last five years that Sin City will play host to the showcase event, and the hometown Aces boast four players in the game, including captain A'ja Wilson.

First up this weekend is All-Star Friday, which will feature the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. While the roster for the Skills Challenge has been released, it's still unclear who will be participating in the 3-Point Contest. Then, on Saturday, it will be time for the main event, the 2023 All-Star Game.

Ahead of what should be a thrilling weekend of basketball, here's everything you need to know:

All-Star Friday

Date: Friday, July 14 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Friday, July 14 | 4 p.m. ET Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas

Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Skills Challenge

As per usual, the Skills Challenge will feature a timed obstacle course that tests the participants abilities in all facets of the game. This year, however, the format will be a bit different. Four sets of All-Star teammates will compete against the clock and their rivals. In the first round, each team will go one at a time, with both players required to complete the course. The two teams with the fastest time will advance to the final round. That same process will then be repeated in the final round to determine a champion.

Here's a look at the teams:

Team Players Team Aces Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young Team Dream Allisha Gray, Cheyenne Parker Team Liberty Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot Team Wings Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally

3-Point Contest

No official information has been released yet about the 3-Point Contest.

All-Star Game

Date: Saturday, July 15 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 15 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas

Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

For the second consecutive year, the league is using the captain's picks format, and for the second consecutive year the captains are A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. That superstar duo earned the honor by virtue of receiving the most fan votes. They recently completed their All-Star draft and the rosters for the event are now set.

Here's a look at the full rosters (starters in bold):

Note: Reigning Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard was named as an injury replacement for Elena Delle Donne, who will miss out with a sprained ankle.

Team Wilson

Player Team Position Pick A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt Captain Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces Guard No. 1 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Guard No. 3 Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever Frontcourt No. 5 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Guard No. 7 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Guard No. 10 Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream Guard No. 12 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 14 Cheynne Parker Atlanta Dream Frontcourt No. 16 DeWanna Bonner Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 18 Elena Delle Donne (Injured) Washington Mystics Frontcourt No. 20 Rhyne Howard (Injury replacement) Atlanta Dream Guard N/A

Team Stewart

Pick Team Position Pick Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Frontcourt Captain Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Frontcourt No. 2 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Guard No. 4 Satou Sabally Dallas Wings Frontcourt No. 6 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Frontcourt No. 8 Courtney Vandersloot New York Liberty Guard No. 9 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Guard No. 11 Ezi Magbegor Seattle Storm Frontcourt No. 13 Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Frontcourt No. 15 Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Guard No. 17 Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky Guard No. 18

Team Wilson will be coached by Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon and wear black jerseys, while Team Stewart will be led by Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White and wear orange.