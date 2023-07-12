aja-wilson-wnba-all-star-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, with all the action set to take place in Las Vegas from July 14-15. This is the third time in the last five years that Sin City will play host to the showcase event, and the hometown Aces boast four players in the game, including captain A'ja Wilson. 

First up this weekend is All-Star Friday, which will feature the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. While the roster for the Skills Challenge has been released, it's still unclear who will be participating in the 3-Point Contest. Then, on Saturday, it will be time for the main event, the 2023 All-Star Game. 

Ahead of what should be a thrilling weekend of basketball, here's everything you need to know:

All-Star Friday

  • Date: Friday, July 14 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas
  • TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Skills Challenge

As per usual, the Skills Challenge will feature a timed obstacle course that tests the participants abilities in all facets of the game. This year, however, the format will be a bit different. Four sets of All-Star teammates will compete against the clock and their rivals. In the first round, each team will go one at a time, with both players required to complete the course. The two teams with the fastest time will advance to the final round. That same process will then be repeated in the final round to determine a champion. 

Here's a look at the teams:

TeamPlayers

Team Aces

Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young

Team Dream

Allisha Gray, Cheyenne Parker

Team Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot

Team Wings

Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally

3-Point Contest

No official information has been released yet about the 3-Point Contest. 

All-Star Game

  • Date: Saturday, July 15 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas
  • TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

For the second consecutive year, the league is using the captain's picks format, and for the second consecutive year the captains are A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. That superstar duo earned the honor by virtue of receiving the most fan votes. They recently completed their All-Star draft and the rosters for the event are now set.

Here's a look at the full rosters (starters in bold):

Note: Reigning Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard was named as an injury replacement for Elena Delle Donne, who will miss out with a sprained ankle

Team Wilson

PlayerTeamPositionPick

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

Frontcourt

Captain

Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

No. 1

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

No. 3

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

Frontcourt

No. 5

Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings

Guard

No. 7

Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

No. 10

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

Guard

No. 12

Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

No. 14

Cheynne Parker

Atlanta Dream

Frontcourt

No. 16

DeWanna Bonner

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

No. 18

Elena Delle Donne (Injured)

Washington Mystics

Frontcourt

No. 20

Rhyne Howard (Injury replacement)

Atlanta Dream

Guard

N/A

Team Stewart

PickTeamPositionPick

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty

Frontcourt

Captain

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Frontcourt

No. 2

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

Guard

No. 4

Satou Sabally

Dallas Wings

Frontcourt

No. 6

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

Frontcourt

No. 8

Courtney Vandersloot

New York Liberty

Guard

No. 9

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

Guard

No. 11

Ezi Magbegor

Seattle Storm

Frontcourt

No. 13

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

Frontcourt

No. 15

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Guard

No. 17

Kahleah Copper

Chicago Sky

Guard

No. 18

Team Wilson will be coached by Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon and wear black jerseys, while Team Stewart will be led by Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White and wear orange. 