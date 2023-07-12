The 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, with all the action set to take place in Las Vegas from July 14-15. This is the third time in the last five years that Sin City will play host to the showcase event, and the hometown Aces boast four players in the game, including captain A'ja Wilson.
First up this weekend is All-Star Friday, which will feature the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. While the roster for the Skills Challenge has been released, it's still unclear who will be participating in the 3-Point Contest. Then, on Saturday, it will be time for the main event, the 2023 All-Star Game.
Ahead of what should be a thrilling weekend of basketball, here's everything you need to know:
All-Star Friday
- Date: Friday, July 14 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas
- TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo
Skills Challenge
As per usual, the Skills Challenge will feature a timed obstacle course that tests the participants abilities in all facets of the game. This year, however, the format will be a bit different. Four sets of All-Star teammates will compete against the clock and their rivals. In the first round, each team will go one at a time, with both players required to complete the course. The two teams with the fastest time will advance to the final round. That same process will then be repeated in the final round to determine a champion.
Here's a look at the teams:
|Team
|Players
Team Aces
Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young
Team Dream
Allisha Gray, Cheyenne Parker
Team Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot
Team Wings
Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally
3-Point Contest
No official information has been released yet about the 3-Point Contest.
All-Star Game
- Date: Saturday, July 15 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas
- TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo
For the second consecutive year, the league is using the captain's picks format, and for the second consecutive year the captains are A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. That superstar duo earned the honor by virtue of receiving the most fan votes. They recently completed their All-Star draft and the rosters for the event are now set.
Here's a look at the full rosters (starters in bold):
Note: Reigning Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard was named as an injury replacement for Elena Delle Donne, who will miss out with a sprained ankle.
Team Wilson
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Pick
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
Captain
Chelsea Gray
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
No. 1
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
No. 3
Aliyah Boston
Indiana Fever
Frontcourt
No. 5
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
Guard
No. 7
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
No. 10
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
Guard
No. 12
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
No. 14
Cheynne Parker
Atlanta Dream
Frontcourt
No. 16
DeWanna Bonner
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
No. 18
Elena Delle Donne (Injured)
Washington Mystics
Frontcourt
No. 20
Rhyne Howard (Injury replacement)
Atlanta Dream
Guard
N/A
Team Stewart
|Pick
|Team
|Position
|Pick
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
Frontcourt
Captain
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
Frontcourt
No. 2
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
Guard
No. 4
Satou Sabally
Dallas Wings
Frontcourt
No. 6
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
Frontcourt
No. 8
Courtney Vandersloot
New York Liberty
Guard
No. 9
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
Guard
No. 11
Ezi Magbegor
Seattle Storm
Frontcourt
No. 13
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
Frontcourt
No. 15
Kelsey Mitchell
Indiana Fever
Guard
No. 17
Kahleah Copper
Chicago Sky
Guard
No. 18
Team Wilson will be coached by Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon and wear black jerseys, while Team Stewart will be led by Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White and wear orange.