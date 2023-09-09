Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams will remain away from the team despite the domestic violence charges against her being dropped, coach Becky Hammon said prior to Friday's game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Williams' status "has not changed," Hammon said. Williams has been away from the team since July 26, following her arrest on multiple counts of domestic violence. She was not officially suspended, but in a statement released at the time, the organization said Williams would be "precluded from participating in team activities."

The charges against Williams were dropped on Thursday after her wife, the alleged victim, refused to testify. Williams' wife moved to Florida following the incidents, and recently informed Deputy District Attorney Taylor Reeves that she "had no desire to come back to Las Vegas" in order to testify in the case. However, the prosecutors did file a Marcum notice, which means they could still indict Williams at a future date, though it's unclear when or if that will happen.

Williams' attorney said that her client has been "addressing her issues," and is hopeful of rejoining the Aces for the playoffs. After being released on bail, Williams was ordered to undergo alcohol monitoring and her attorney noted she has been receiving treatment for mental health concerns as well. It does not appear, however, that Williams will play at all this season following Hammon's comments.

This is not the first time that Williams had been involved in a domestic violence situation. In 2019, she was suspended for 10 games, which is still the longest suspension in league history, for breaking into her ex-girlfriend's home and striking her multiple times, before threatening to shoot a man who intervened. The multiple felony counts against Williams were later dropped after she completed a diversion program.

The defending WNBA champion Aces will begin their title defense next week when the playoffs begin. Their first-round opponent and postseason schedule is yet to be determined.