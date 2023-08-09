Former WNBA star Liz Cambage has issued a new statement on social media in an attempt to clarify remarks she made about the controversial incident with the Nigerian national team in 2021 during a sit-down interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report on Monday.

"In light of the circulating footage from the 2021 scrimmage between the Opals and D'Tigress, I want to provide clarity on my recollection of the events," Cambage wrote. "Before the scrimmage, I had expressed concerns to Opals staff about the unacceptable playing conditions within the COVID "Bubble" they were imposing. The circulating video portrays a highly physical game with no officiating, resulting in me being attacked and sustaining a concussion. Contrary to false claims I did not use racial slurs or refer to anyone as a monkey, which is evident from the footage.

"To set the record straight, I never stated that I had officially joined the Nigerian national team. Instead, I expressed my interest in joining the team and representing Nigeria. I had discussions with staff members about the necessary steps to become eligible, and thought I was doing them. I extend my best wishes to all players on D'Tigress."

During her interview with Rooks, Cambage was asked about the pre-Olympics scrimmage between the Australian and Nigerian national teams in 2021. She denied directing racial slurs toward players on Nigeria, then later claimed she had started the process of leaving Australia to play for Nigeria.

In May of 2022, a report from Australian newspaper The Sunday Telegraph indicated that Cambage referred to players on the Nigerian team as "monkeys" and told them to "go back to your third-world country" during the highly physical contest. Footage from the game was leaked on Tuesday, which shows Cambage delivering unnecessary contact on multiple occasions, including smacking a Nigerian player in the head. The Nigerian player then retaliates by charging towards Cambage and knocking her down.

Cambage denied the reports at the time, and later withdrew from the Australian national team citing mental health concerns and did not participate in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Basketball Australia, the country's governing body for the sport, conducted an investigation into Cambage's behavior, which resulted in her receiving a formal reprimand, but no fine or suspension. However, Cambage has not played for the national team since the incident.

During her interview with Rooks on Monday, Cambage was asked why her version of the events is so much different from other people who were there, and replied "a lot of girls don't like me."

"I don't really lean towards racially backed insults," Cambage said. "That's not how I go. I'm very pro-Black. I did not say these [things] to these girls. The truth looks a lot worse for other organizations involved, than using me as a scapegoat."

Players from both teams, however, have said publicly that Cambage did utter those words.

In 2022, former Australian captain Jenna O'Hea made a television appearance and was asked whether it was true that Cambage used racial slurs and the two had not talked since the incident. "That is all one hundred percent correct," O'Hea said.

Following Cambage's interview, Nigerian player Promise Amukamara also spoke out on social media. "She called us Monkeys & told us to go back to our country," Amukamara wrote. "Yes she said that! Literally everyone from both teams have the same story BUT her, so y'all do the math!

As for Cambage's interest in playing for Nigeria, here is what she had to say during her interview with Rooks:

"We're filing for me to leave the Australian national team so I can represent Nigeria," Cambage said. "I've been in cahoots. I've been talking with them since all of this happened. This is what I mean. People don't know the truth."

That claim has also been fervently denied by those in the Nigerian camp.

"I'm sorry but this is false," Amukamara wrote about Cambage joining Nigeria. "Lol." The only person she has been in 'cahoots' w/ was the former coach of our National team & he's no longer the coach, so there's that!"

Nigerian journalist Colin Udoh spoke to the Nigeria Basketball Federation, who told him the country has never had any intention of adding Cambage, and the idea was only ever brought up by her in 2021 in the initial aftermath of the incident. "It would be easier for an elephant to pass through the eye of a needle," than for Cambage to play for Nigeria, an official with the federation said.

Cambage last played in the WNBA in 2022 for the Los Angeles Sparks, but left the team mid-way through the season to focus on "healing and personal growth." She most recently played in Israel for Maccabi Bnot Ashdod.