In a thrilling renewal of an old rivalry, the Minnesota Lynx pulled off an 11-point comeback in the final three minutes and 38 seconds on Sunday evening to stun the Los Angeles Sparks, 91-86. It was a fitting result for the occasion, with legendary center Sylvia Fowles in attendance for her jersey retirement ceremony.

The entire day, in truth, was a celebration of Fowles, who arrived to much fanfare and a packed house inside Target Center — the arena she called home for eight of her historic 15 seasons. During that time, she helped the Lynx win two titles. Fowles also won two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and two of her four Defensive Player of the Year awards. All told, she made eight All-Star Games, eight All-WNBA teams, 11 All-Defensive Teams and was named to the league's 25th anniversary team in 2021.

Fowles joined the broadcast for the game, and during halftime, an artist painted her portrait.

When the final buzzer sounded, it was time for the official ceremony to begin. A parade of important figures in Fowles' career was down at mid-court for the festivities, including former teammates Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus, and Rebekkah Brunson, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and Lynx owner Glen Taylor.

A terrific tribute video highlighting Fowles' career with the Lynx included interviews and highlights.

And plenty of speeches, some of which deserve a special mention here:

Finally, it was time for Fowles' No. 34 to rise to the rafters alongside Whalen's No. 13, Brunson's No. 32 and Augustus' No. 33.

"My life changed once I got here," Fowles said, in part. "I hit my peak. This organization was everything that I needed it to be, from top to bottom. From how they treated each other to the respect that they had for each other. Then I was coming in with these girls who didn't take nothing less than great as an option.

"Our fans, I didn't forget about y'all either. You guys are amazing. I don't think people understand the caliber of a Minnesota Lynx fan. Throughout good times, our bad times, our hard times, and our rough seasons, you guys are here to support. I'll forever love you guys. Continue to do what you do, and continue to recruit because without you guys this legacy would not continue."

The Lynx also announced during the ceremony that starting in the 2024 season, they will present the "Sylvia Fowles Altruism Award" annually to one player who represents Fowles' selflessness and dedication to the community.