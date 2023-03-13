The field of 68 is set for the 2023 Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament. While the headlines will go to South Carolina, Iowa, Indiana, and the other national championship contenders, the festivities get underway with the First Four for the number of teams to get trimmed to 64.

In this year's First Four matchups, two of the games will feature the last four at-large teams in the field as 11-seeds, and the other two games feature four 16-seeds, which are the lowest-seeded conference champions. On March 15, 11-seeds Illinois will take on Mississippi State in the Greenville 1 Regional, with the winner taking on Creighton in South Bend, Ind., and in the other game Wednesday night, a matchup of 16-seeds in the Seattle 4 Regional will have Sacred Hart taking on Southern. The winner of that matchup gets No. 1 seed Stanford.

The Thursday matchups see 11-seeds St. John's and Purdue in the Seattle 3 Regional and 16-seeds Monmouth and Tennessee Tech play in the Greenville 2 Regional. The St. John's-Purdue winner gets North Carolina, and the Monmouth-Tennessee Tech winner takes on Indiana.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new truck and a college basketball dream trip!

How to watch the 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament First Four

Dates: Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16

Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 Times: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

First Four

Wednesday, March 15

TBD (11) Mississippi State vs. (11) Illinois -- Greenville 1 South Bend, Ind. ESPN TBD (16) Sacred Heart vs. (16) Southern -- Seattle 4 Stanford, Ca. ESPN

Thursday, March 16

TBD (11) St. John's vs. (11) Purdue -- Seattle 3 Columbus, Ohio ESPN TBD (16) Monmouth vs. (16) Tennessee Tech -- Greenville 2 Bloomington, Ind. ESPN



