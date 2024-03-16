The major conference tournaments for women's basketball have all wrapped up, with national title contenders such as South Carolina, Iowa and UConn winning their respective leagues. But as Selection Sunday approaches, plenty of automatic bids remain up for grabs.

Here's a closer look at everything you need to know about the 13 conference tournaments still in action. Note: All seeds are respective to their conferences.

Atlantic Sun

Championship

No. 1 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 3 Central Arkansas, Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN+

Florida Gulf Coast is back in the ASUN Tournament championship game for a stunning 13th season in a row, and will be looking to make their seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Eagles went undefeated in conference play this season and won their first meeting with Central Arkansas by 23. As a result, they'll be heavy favorites against a Sugar Bears team vying for a first NCAA Tournament trip since 2017.

Big West

Semifinals

No. 5 UC Davis 51, No. 1 Hawaii 48

No. 2 UC Irvine 69, No. 7 Long Beach State 57

Championship

No. 2 UC Irvine vs. No. 5 UC Davis, Saturday, March 16, 6 p.m. ET -- ESPN+

Coastal Athletic Association

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Stony Brook 61, No. 8 Campbell 52

No. 4 North Carolina A&T 55, No. 13 Hofstra 40

No. 7 Drexel 58, No. 2 Monmouth 56

No. 6 Towson 69, No. 3 Charleston 60

Semifinals

No. 1 Stony Brook vs. TBD, Saturday, March 16, 3 p.m. ET -- Flo Hoops

TBD vs. TBD, Saturday, March 16, 5:30 p.m. ET -- Flo Hoops

Championship

TBD vs. TBD, Sunday, March 17, 3 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Conference USA

Semifinals

No. 1 Middle Tennessee State 62, No. 4 Louisiana Tech 56

No. 2 Liberty vs. No. 6 New Mexico State -- In Progress

Championship

TBD vs. TBD, Saturday, March 16, 5:30 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Ivy League

Semifinals

No. 1 Princeton 59, No. 4 Penn 54

No. 2 Columbia 63, No. 3 Harvard 61

Championship

TBD vs. TBD, Saturday, March 16, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN News

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Championship

No. 1 Fairfield vs. No. 2 Niagra, Saturday, March 16, 3:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN U

This has been a magical season for Fairfield, who are 30-1 and ranked No. 25 in the country. When they broke into the national rankings on March 5, it was the first time they had done so in program history. Now, they're one win away from guaranteeing a sixth NCAA Tournament appearance. They've won both previous games against Niagra this season by a combined 53 points, and will be confident in taking care of business on Saturday. If the Purple Eagles can pull of a big upset, they'll earn their first ever NCAA Tournament trip.

Mid-American Conference

Championship

No. 3 Kent State vs. No. 4 Buffalo, Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

The semifinals of the MAC Tournament were characterized by upsets, as Buffalo stunned top-seeded Toledo before Kent State did the same to Ball State. The Bulls have only been to the NCAA Tournament four times, most recently in 2022, while the Golden Flashes have only made five trips, and none since 2002. Kent State won the two regular season meetings between these teams, but both by single digits. Whatever happens on Saturday, it will be a famous result for either program.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Championship

No. 1 Norfolk State vs. No. 2 Howard, Saturday, March 16, 4 p.m. ET -- ESPN+

Norfolk State has taken over the MEAC the last two seasons, and is now looking for consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since the 1990s. To do so, they'll have to defeat Howard, the only team to beat them in conference play this season. Norfolk State won the second meeting earlier this month, but only by six points. Despite the disparity in records between the two teams, it's clear Howard is a real threat to win Saturday's rubber match and get to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

Missouri Valley Conference

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Drake 79, No. 9 Indiana State 57

No. 4 Northern Iowa 79, No. 5 Illinois State 75

No. 2 Belmont 70, No. 7 UIC 65

No. 3 Missouri State vs. No. 6 Murray State -- In Progress

Semifinals

No. 1 Drake vs. No. 4 Northern Iowa, Saturday, March 16, 2:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN+

TBD vs. TBD, Saturday, March 16, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN+

Championship

TBD vs. TBD, Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Northeast Conference

Championship

No. 1 Sacred Heart vs. No. 2 Le Moyne, Sunday, March 17, 12 p.m. ET -- ESPN+

Sacred Heart and Le Moyne have dominated the NEC all season long. The Pioneers went 15-1 in conference play, while the Dolphins were 14-2, with each team beating the other once. Unfortunately, there won't be much actual drama in Sunday's title game. Due to the NCAA's rules on teams transitioning to Division I, Le Moyne is ineligible to play in the NCAA Tournament until 2028. Thus, Sacred Heart has earned the NEC's automatic bid regardless of what happens in Sunday's title game.

Patriot League

Championship

No. 1 Holy Cross vs. No. 3 Boston University, Sunday, March 17, Noon ET -- CBS Sports Network

The Patriot League championship game will be an all-Massachusetts affair on Sunday. Holy Cross will be looking for their first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2000-01, while Boston University will hope to get to the big dance for just the second time in program history. The two teams were 1-1 against each other during the regular season, and separated by just one game in the standings, so both should believe they have a chance to win.

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Semifinals

No. 6 Alcorn 61, No. 2 Grambling State 59

No. 1 Jackson State 70, No. 4 Arkansas Pine-Bluff 48

Championship

No. 1 Jackson State vs. No. 6 Alcorn, Saturday, March 16, 5:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN U

Western Athletic Conference

Semifinals

No. 1 Cal Baptist 83, No. 5 UT Arlington 67

No. 3 Stephen F. Austin 66, No. 2 Grand Canyon 63

Championship