Conference tournament season is in full swing in women's college basketball. Tickets to the Big Dance have already been punched, but there's still plenty more to go. Some of the most notable teams to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament are Iowa, South Carolina and USC.

Iowa, powered by star guard Caitlin Clark, secured their third straight Big Ten Conference Tournament crown with a thrilling comeback against Nebraska. South Carolina, the top team in the country all season long, overpowered LSU to claim the SEC Tournament title and preserve its undefeated record. USC got past Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament for its first conference title since 2014.

A total of 68 teams will qualify for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and 32 of those teams will earn an automatic bid by winning their respective conference tournament. The rest of the field will receive bids based on their season resumes on Selection Sunday, which takes place March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2024 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 20. The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland the weekend of April 5-7.

Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates: