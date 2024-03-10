South Carolina won its second consecutive SEC Tournament title after a 79-72 win over LSU. Emotions were running high throughout Sunday's game, and they culminated in a brawl late in the fourth quarter that saw multiple players ejected for leaving the bench.

"We've always talked about it. Never leave the bench," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said after the game. "Never get too high with the highs or low with the lows. It is hard when you're playing … your emotions get the best of you. It's unfortunate that the players who were ejected can't be part of the celebration."

During the incident, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso shoved LSU's Flau'jae Johnson. Cardoso was consequently ejected for fighting and will not be allowed to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley led all scorers in the title game with a career-high 24 points, going 8-of-12 from the field and hitting four 3-pointers. Aneesah Morrow led LSU with 19 points.

The championship win means South Carolina will be entering the NCAA Tournament with a perfect 32-0 record. Only nine teams have ever been crowned national champions after an undefeated season.

2024 SEC Tournament scores

First round -- Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 12 Kentucky def. No. 13 Georgia, 64-50

Game 2: No. 11 Florida def. No. 14 Missouri, 66-60

Second round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 3: No. 9 Texas A&M def. No. 8 Mississippi State, 72-56

Game 4: No. 5 Tennessee def. No. 12 Kentucky, 76-62

Game 5: No. 7 Auburn def. No. 10 Arkansas, 67-48

Game 6: No. 11 Florida def. No. 6 Vanderbilt, 62-59

Third round -- Friday, March 8

Game 7: No. 1 South Carolina def. No. 9 Texas A&M, 79-68

Game 8: No. 5 Tennessee def. No. 4 Alabama, 83-61

Game 9: No. 2 LSU def. No. 7 Auburn, 78-48

Game 10: No. 3 Ole Miss def. No. 11 Florida, 84-74

Semifinal -- Saturday, March 9

Game 11: No. 1 South Carolina def. No. 5 Tennessee, 74-73

Game 12: No. 2 LSU def. No. 3 Ole Miss, 75-67

SEC Women's Championship -- Sunday, March 10

Game 13: No. 1 South Carolina def. No. 2 LSU, 79-72