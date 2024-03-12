The UConn Huskies won their fourth consecutive Big East Tournament trophy with a dominant 78-42 win over Georgetown in Monday's final. Paige Bueckers led the winning offense with 27 points and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Bueckers missed the entire 2022-23 season with a torn ACL, but she bounced back in a big way this season. Her Huskies seem to be capable of making a run in the NCAA Women's Tournament considering their dominant showing in the conference tournament.

Graceann Bennett and Mya Bembry led the Hoyas with 12 points each, but the UConn defense was too much to handle. In the championship game, the Huskies made a statement by going 19 minutes without allowing a single point. UConn also went on an 18-0 run in the last 14:51 of its semifinal game against Marquette.

No. 6-seeded Georgetown earned a ticket to the title game after upsetting No. 2-seeded Creighton in the semifinal. Georgetown's journey to the title game was an inspiring one. Head coach Tasha Butts did not get a chance to coach a game with the Hoyas in 2023-24 as she died of breast cancer right before the season started, and Darnell Haney took over as interim coach. This was the first time the Hoyas have ever reached the Big East Women's Tournament championship game.

Below are all the scores for the 2024 Big East Women's Tournament.

2024 Big East Women's Tournament scores

First round -- Friday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 Providence def. No. 8 Butler, 75-60

Game 2: No. 7 Seton Hall def. No. 10 DePaul, 71-64

Game 3: No. 6 Georgetown def. No. 11 Xavier, 62-40

Quarterfinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 4: No. 1 UConn def. No. 9 Providence, 86-53

Game 5: No. 5 Marquette def. No. 4 Villanova, 50-48

Game 6: No. 2 Creighton def. No. 7 Seton Hall, 72-65

Game 7: No. 6 Georgetown def. No. 3 St. John's, 53-44

Semifinals -- Sunday, March 10

Game 8: No. 1 UConn def. No. 5 Marquette, 58-29

Game 9: No. 6 Georgetown def. No. 2 Creighton, 55-46

Big East Women's Championship -- Monday, March 11

Game 10: No. 1 UConn def. No. 6 Georgetown, 78-42