Notre Dame won the 2024 ACC Women's Tournament with a 55-51 victory over NC State in Sunday's championship game. The Fighting Irish lost starting center Kylee Watson to a knee injury in the semifinals, but the team pushed through to win its sixth conference tournament title since joining the ACC in 2013.

The championship game wasn't exactly an offensive showcase as both teams shot well under 40% from the field. However, it was an intense battle that saw seven ties and nine lead changes. The Fighting Irish defense came up big late in the game and held the Wolfpack to just eight points over the last 10 minutes.

Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo led all scorers with 22 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists. Maddy Westbeld and Sonia Citron contributed to the win with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Meanwhile, River Baldwin led NC State's effort with 14 points while Aziaha James added 12 more.

NC State beat Notre Dame in their lone regular-season meeting, but the Fighting Irish avenged the loss on the conference's biggest stage.

2024 ACC Tournament scores

First round -- Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 13 Boston College def. No. 12 Clemson, 85-72

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech def. No. 15 Pitt, 73-60

Game 3: No. 14 Wake Forest def. No. 11 Virginia, 58-55

Second round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 4: No. 5 Louisville def. No. 13 Boston College, 58-55

Game 5: No. 9 Miami def. No. 8 North Carolina, 60-59

Game 6: No. 7 Duke def. No. 10 Georgia Tech, 70-58

Game 7: No. 6 Florida State def. No. 14 Wake Forest, 70-53

Third round -- Friday, March 8

Game 8: No. 4 Notre Dame def. No. 5 Louisville, 77-68

Game 9: No. 1 Virginia Tech def. No. 9 Miami, 55-47

Game 10: No. 2 NC State def. No. 7 Duke, 54-51

Game 11: No. 6 Florida State def. No. 3 Syracuse, 78-65

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 12: No. 4 Notre Dame def. No. 1 Virginia Tech, 82-53

Game 13: No. 2 NC State def. No. 6 Florida State, 69-43

ACC Women's Championship -- Sunday, March 10

Game 14: No. 4 Notre Dame def. No. 2 NC State, 55-51