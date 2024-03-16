The major conference tournaments for women's basketball have all wrapped up, with national title contenders such as South Carolina, Iowa and UConn winning their respective leagues. But as Selection Sunday approaches, plenty of automatic bids remain up for grabs.

Kent State got things started on Saturday by beating Buffalo to clinch the MAC title, while California Baptist pulled off a comeback to take down Stephen F. Austin for the WAC championship. Elsewhere, Norfolk State held off Howard to win the MEAC, while Princeton cruised past Columbia for the Ivy League crown.

As all the action continues, here's everything you need to know about the nine conference tournaments still to be decided. Note: All seeds are respective to their conferences.

Atlantic Sun

Championship

No. 1 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 3 Central Arkansas -- In Progress

Florida Gulf Coast is back in the ASUN Tournament championship game for a stunning 13th season in a row, and will be looking to make their seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Eagles went undefeated in conference play this season and won their first meeting with Central Arkansas by 23. As a result, they'll be heavy favorites against a Sugar Bears team vying for their first NCAA Tournament trip since 2017.

Big West

Championship

No. 2 UC Irvine vs. No. 5 UC Davis -- In Progress

The UC Irvine Anteaters have only made the NCAA Tournament one time in program history, and that was back in 1995. Now, they're one win away from returning to the Big Dance, but to get there they'll have to take down a red-hot UC Davis team. The Aggies have won five games in a row, including three in three days in the conference tournament, including an upset of top-seed Hawaii. The regular season series between Irvine and Davis was split 1-1, which will give both sides confidence they can get the job done.

Coastal Athletic Association

Championship

No. 1 Stony Brook vs. No. 7 Drexel, Sunday, 3 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network

Stony Brook is enjoying one of the best seasons in school history, and will hope to continue it with a CAA Tournament championship. On the other side is a Drexel team that was under .500 less than a month ago, but has won six games in a row, including three by a combined five points in the last three days to get to the CAA title game. Stony Brook's only NCAA Tournament trip came in 2021, while Drexel has only been to the Big Dance twice, in 2009 and 2021.

Conference USA

Championship

No. 1 Middle Tennessee State vs. No. 2 Liberty -- In Progress

Middle Tennessee State has not lost since Dec. 30, and cruised through conference play with a perfect record. Of the Blue Raiders' 18 wins in a row, 16 have come by double digits, and they're heavy favorites to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. In order to pull off an upset, Liberty will have to play much better than they did in their two regular season meetings, which it lost by a combined 41 points.

Ivy League: Princeton

Championship

No. 1 Princeton 75, No. 2 Columbia 58

Princeton picked up a third consecutive Ivy League Tournament championship on Saturday with a comfortable win over Columbia, and have now made the NCAA Tournament 11 times since 2010. The Tigers have pulled off an upset in the first round of the Big Dance in each of the last two years, and will be looking to do so again this time around.

Metro Atlantic Athletic: Fairfield

Championship

No. 1 Fairfield 70, No. 2 Niagara 62 (OT)

This has been a magical season for Fairfield, who are 31-1 and ranked No. 25 in the country. When the Stags broke into the national rankings on March 5, it was the first time they had done so in program history. Now, they've guaranteed a sixth NCAA Tournament appearance with a dramatic overtime win over Niagara. The Stags trailed by as much as 13 in the second half, but locked in defensively to get the job done. They outscored the Purple Eagles 21-8 from the 6:48 mark of the fourth quarter onwards.

Mid-American Conference: Kent State

Championship

No. 3 Kent State 78, No. 4 Buffalo 60

Kent State is going back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002. The Golden Flashes ended their 22-year drought with a comfortable win in Saturday's MAC Tournament championship. As she has all season long, Katie Shumate led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Kent State's defense proved too much for Buffalo, who shot just 39.7% from the field and turned the ball over 15 times.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference: Norfolk State

Championship

No. 1 Norfolk State 51, No. 2 Howard 46

Norfolk State continued its recent dominance over the MEAC by holding off Howard to win the conference tournament for the second year in a row. The Spartans' defense came up big in a low-scoring contest, as they held the Bison to just two points over the final 3:45. As expected, MEAC Player of the Year Kierra Wheeler led the way on both ends of the court for the Spartans and registered a 20-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Missouri Valley Conference

Championship

No. 1 Drake vs. No. 3 Missouri State, Sunday, 2 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

One of Drake or Missouri State has won five of the last seven MVC Tournaments, but the two powerhouses have strangely met only once in the championship game during that stretch. They'll make it two on Sunday when they squre off in Moline, Illinois, with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line. Drake will be favored after going 19-1 in conference play this season, including an 11-point win over Missouri State in February.

Northeast Conference

Championship

No. 1 Sacred Heart vs. No. 2 Le Moyne, Sunday, Noon ET -- ESPN+

Sacred Heart and Le Moyne have dominated the NEC all season long. The Pioneers went 15-1 in conference play, while the Dolphins were 14-2, with each team beating the other once. Unfortunately, there won't be much actual drama in Sunday's title game. Due to the NCAA's rules on teams transitioning to Division I, Le Moyne is ineligible to play in the NCAA Tournament until 2028. Thus, Sacred Heart has earned the NEC's automatic bid regardless of what happens in Sunday's title game.

Patriot League

Championship

No. 1 Holy Cross vs. No. 3 Boston University, Sunday, Noon ET -- CBS Sports Network

The Patriot League championship game will be an all-Massachusetts affair on Sunday. Holy Cross will be looking for its first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2000-01, while Boston University will hope to get to the Big Dance for just the second time in program history. The two teams split the regular season matchups, and were separated by just one game in the standings, so both should believe they have a chance to win.

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Championship

No. 1 Jackson State vs. No. 6 Alcorn State -- In Progress

Jackson State has won two of the last three SWAC Tournaments, and is heavily favored to make it three of four on Saturday. The Lady Tigers were dominant in conference play this season with a perfect 18-0 record. Their overall win streak has reached 20 games, and in the championship they'll face an Alcorn State team that finished 12-19 overall this season. If the Lady Braves can somehow complete their Cinderella run, they'll get to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.

Western Athletic Conference

Championship

No. 1 Cal Baptist 75, No. 3 Stephen F. Austin 74

Cal Baptist is going dancing for the first time in school history after a dramatic win over Stephen F. Austin in the WAC tournament championship game. The Lancers trailed for most of the game, but surged in front late in the fourth quarter by holding the Lady Jacks scoreless for over four minutes, then held on in the final seconds. WAC Player of the Year Chloe Webb led the way with 24 points and 15 rebounds.