A spot in the national championship game will be on the line when the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks and the high-scoring Iowa Hawkeyes collide in the 2023 Women's Final Four on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Gamecocks (36-0) are riding a 42-game win streak that dates to last year's NCAA Tournament. They are just the third program in history to have been ranked No. 1 in both polls every week of the season. Meanwhile the Hawkeyes (30-6) already have set a program record for wins in a season and are playing in just the second Final Four in program history.

The teams will tip off after the first semifinal between Virginia Tech and LSU, at approximately 9 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks are 11.5-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under is 150. Before locking in any Women's Final Four picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Barzilai and Wetzel went 590-430 overall (+127.40 units) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign and posted a 406-255-5 record (+768.81 units) this past season. They also finished the WNBA regular season with a 54-44 mark in 2022. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

Now, Wetzel and Barzilai have set their sights on South Carolina vs. Iowa in the Women's Final Four. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Iowa vs. South Carolina:

South Carolina vs. Iowa spread: Gamecocks -11.5

South Carolina vs. Iowa over/under: 150 points

South Carolina vs. Iowa money line: Gamecocks -550, Hawkeyes +400

SC: The Gamecocks lead the country in scoring margin (29.5 points per game)

IOWA: Caitlin Clark leads the nation in triple doubles (five)

Why the Gamecocks can cover

South Carolina has been dominant the entire season. The Gamecocks' average margin of victory this season is 29.5 points per game, which leads the country. In four NCAA Tournament games, South Carolina is winning by 22.5 points a game and hasn't won by fewer than 11 points.

In addition, the Gamecocks have an explosive guard in Zia Cooke. A 5-foot-9 senior from Toledo, Ohio, Cooke leads the team in scoring (15.1 points per game) while shooting 78.9% from the free throw line. For her efforts this season she earned third team AP all-America honors.

Why the Hawkeyes can cover

Iowa has a next-level superstar in Caitlin Clark. A do-it-all 6-foot guard with seemingly unlimited shooting range, Clark is the first Div. I women's basketball player to have more than 900 points (984) and 300 assists (311) in a single season. She averages 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game and already has been named the AP and Naismith Women's Player of the Year.

Clark is the engine to an offense that's the best in the country. The Hawkeyes lead the nation in points per game (87.6), assists per game (21.1) and field goal percentage (51.1). During the NCAA Tournament, they have been even better, averaging 88.2 points per game.

