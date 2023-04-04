Sunday night's women's basketball NCAA national championship didn't lack much of anything: trash talk, referee controversy and points -- especially points. LSU set a title-game scoring record in the 102-85 victory.

Now, U.S. first lady Jill Biden, who was in Dallas to watch the epic contest, wants to see LSU and Iowa again ... at the White House.

Speaking in Denver on Monday, Biden said she hopes both teams can partake in what has customarily been an event reserved for the national champions.

"I know we'll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said, per the Associated Press. "But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

It remains to be determined whether she meant the visits would coincide or be separate and whether President Joe Biden would even extend such an invitation to the Hawkeyes. Jill Biden saw quite the contest, which included Iowa's Caitlin Clark completing her record-setting tournament, but this would be a surprising and atypical move.

LSU star Angel Reese was at the center of one of the game's "other" storylines -- her late-game exchange with Clark -- and she isn't a fan of the idea.