2018 WWE Backlash matches, card, location, start time, date, rumors, predictions

WWE is back to dual-branded pay-per-views, and its first -- unless you count the Greatest Royal Rumble in late April -- is Backlash, which is set to go down on Sunday, May 6 in Newark, New Jersey.

Though it is expected that WWE's primary five PPVs will be longer, Backlash is expected to revert back to the typical three-hour format with the show beginning at 8 p.m. ET. A kickoff show will precede it by one hour, beginning at 7 p.m. likely with a panel and one or two matches.

WWE began booking the Backlash card before the Greatest Royal Rumble had even taken place. Now that we know how everything has shaken out, let's take a look at the list of Backlash matches.

WWE Backlash matches

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: A feud fans have wanted since both joined WWE will see its third match in a four-week span at a major event. No additional stipulation has been added at this time.

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe: This match was made official before GRR, and with Reigns unable to beat Brock Lesnar for the universal championship in a steel cage match in Saudi Arabia, it will be a non-title affair. It does not look like Lesnar will be on the show, so this will be the top match from the Raw brand.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: With Flair remaining on the blue brand, she will get her rematch here after Carmella cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase.



Raw Women's Championship -- Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: The WrestleMania 34 rematch has been set. It would not be too surprising to see Bliss take the title back considering she's held one nearly her entire main roster run.

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz: Rollins successfully defending the title at the GRR in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match. Miz had previously decided to utilize his rematch clause for Backlash.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass: This match was made after Cass attacked Bryan in consecutive weeks on SmackDown. It seems to be a holdover feud until WWE is prepared to get Bryan and the Miz going head-to-head for real.

WWE Backlash predictions

United States Championship -- Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Shelton Benjamin: Orton was supposed to get a rematch against Jinder Mahal but has been embroiled in a semi-feud with Hardy as of late. Benjamin has been the third wheel.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day: The SmackDown title may not be defended on the show at all considering the Bludgeon Brothers just beat The Usos at GRR. If it is defended, New Day would make a lot of sense as worthy former champions.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre: The new heel team of Ziggler & McIntyre would make a great antagonist off the bat, but WWE may choose to not have the titles defended on this show and save the match for a month.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy: Since Alexander defended against Kalisto in Saudi Arabia, this makes sense as his next match. It is also possible the title is not defended on the show.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad & Mickie James: It looks like they are still dragging out the inevitable Banks-Bayley showdown. This match would be a good opportunity to continue the Natalya-James-Ronda Rousey feud without forcing her into a match on the show. It would be a surprise to see Rousey compete with less than a week of scheduling.