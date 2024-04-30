WWE is taking Backlash overseas in 2024. The card takes place on Saturday from LDLC Arena in Lyon, France and is the first major event to follow this year's massive WrestleMania 40 event.

The card is shaping up with five matches announced thus far, including both men's world championships and the WWE women's world title. Undisputed WWE universal champion Cody Rhodes will defend the title against AJ Styles in a long-awaited first-time encounter. World heavyweight champion Damian Priest already has a challenger lined up for the event after Jey Uso won a No. 1 contender match. Bayley will have twice as much to worry about as she defends her title against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a triple-threat match.

There are still many more bouts to be announced, but let's get to it and look at what we know -- and what we think -- will happen at Backlash, which streams live on Peacock on May 4 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

2024 WWE Backlash matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso: Priest became champion at WrestleMania 40, finally cashing in his Money in the Bank contract seconds after Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to claim the title. A little assist from CM Punk led to Priest's first run as world champion that night. McIntyre has no intention of letting this slide but, for now, Priest's primary responsibility is his first test as champion. Uso earned the title shot by winning a fatal four-way match on Raw, a match that ended when Punk again interfered to screw over McIntyre.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles: Rhodes also had his crowning moment at WrestleMania 40, facing Roman Reigns for the second consecutive year and finally "finishing the story" by becoming champion. He found his first challenger in Styles, who beat LA Knight in the finals of a mini-tournament to crown a top contender. Rhodes and Styles are Internet darlings who defined themselves outside of WWE before becoming promotional champions. They're among the top in-ring workers and should produce fireworks at Backlash.

WWE Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi: Bayley opted to have her first WWE women's title defense against her close friend Naomi. Rising superstar Stratton refused to sit on the sidelines and intervened in the match. Stratton succeeded in being a thorn in their sides, leading to a triple-threat title match at Backlash.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill: Belair and Cargill have a mental edge over the champions after teaming with Naomi to beat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 40. The ongoing tension between Kabuki Warriors and their new rivals spurred a tag team title match at Backlash.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga): Sikoa seems like a promising leader but Backlash will be his chance to prove it. Sikoa has taken over the family by force in Roman Reign's absence, removing Jimmy Uso from the group and introducing Bullet Club alum Tonga. Sikoa and Tonga will team for the first time against two former world champions. Owens quickly found himself at the top of Sikoa's hitlist but a bail out from friend and rival Orton set the stage for this big tag match.

2024 WWE Backlash predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable: Gable trained Zayn ahead of Zayn's match with Gunther at WrestleMania 40. Zayn pulled off the win, ending Gunther's 666-day reign as champion. Gable asked Zayn for a shot at the belt out of respect and lost the hard-fought battle on Raw. After the match, Gable turned on Zayn, executing the attack in front of the champion's family. Things are not over between these two and a pay-per-view match would only serve to move the story forward.

WWE Tag Team Championships -- A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford): Street Profits defeated Authors of Pain, Legado del Fantasma and New Catch Republic in a fatal four-way tag team match to become No. 1 contenders for the shiny new WWE tag team titles. It's unclear if the match takes place at Backlash or a future episode of SmackDown.

World Tag Team Championships -- Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa): Gargano and Ciampa won a triple threat tag team match to earn a shot at The Miz and Truth. The match may take place on an upcoming episode of Raw but Backlash is another possibility.