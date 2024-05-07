The Road to WrestleMania 40 is over as new journeys begin. Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest made their first title defenses at Backlash after becoming world champions at WrestleMania. They continue to lead a white-hot promotion to pay-per-view blockbusters on all corners of the globe.

Rhodes and Priest were among the superstars involved in WWE's PPV debut in France on May 4. The Lyon, France crowd registered as one of the most enthusiastic crowds in WWE history. The fans were loud from beginning to end -- so loud they visibly shook WWE cameras with their energy. Rhodes defeated AJ Styles in a ripper of a main event to retain the undisputed WWE championship, while Priest defeated Uso in a world title match that exceeded expectations.

WWE is heading to six countries for six major events starting with Backlash in France. WWE superstars are actively qualifying for WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25. The promotion then jets to Glasgow, Scotland on June 15 for Clash at the Castle, Toronto on July 6 for Money in the Bank, SummerSlam on Aug. 3 in Cleveland and their first German PPV, Bash in Berlin on Aug. 31.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2024 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2024 PPV schedule