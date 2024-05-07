WWE's main roster currently houses nine championships. Most of Raw and SmackDown's titles changed hands over WrestleMania 40 weekend with two additional title changes occuring since the flagship event.

Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest and Bayley successfully defended their WrestleMania-won titles at WWE Backlash in Lyon, France on May 4. Reigning champs had a 75% success rate that weekend. The outliers were The Kabuki Warriors, who had their WWE women's tag team title run ended by Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Inbetween WrestleMania and Backlash, one dominant champion was forced to vacate their title.

In the aftermath of Backlash, take a look at who holds all the championships on the WWE main roster.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (defeated Roman Reigns on April 7, 2024)

Rhodes' long journey to win the championship that had eluded his legendary wrestling family came to an end at Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 when he defeated Roman Reigns. Rhodes had come up short against Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but got his revenge one year later, overcoming "Bloodline Rules" to end Reigns' 1,316 days as champion.

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (defeated Drew McIntyre on April 7, 2024)

Priest won the Money in the Bank contract in 2023, but the right time to cash in the contract took a long time to materialize. The moment finally came on Night 2 of WrestleMania just minutes after Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become champion. After CM Punk attacked McIntyre and left him compromised, Priest rushed to the ring, cashing in and winning the title for the first time.

Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch (as of April 22, 2024)

Lynch fell short when challenging Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 40 but fortune shined favorably on her weeks later. Ripley was forced to relinquish her championship on the April 15 edition of Raw after suffering a legitimate injury during a backstage attack by Liv Morgan. Lynch won a battle royal one week later, beating the likes of Morgan and Nia Jax, to become a seven-time women's world champ.

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (defeated Iyo Sky on April 7, 2024)

Bayley has been a mainstay in the WWE women's locker room for years but she finally got a true "WrestleMania moment" when she defeated Iyo Sky on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. It was a tremendous match and set up what should be a compelling run with the title for Bayley, who no doubt will have to deal with the continued attacks of her former Damage CTRL teammates.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (defeated Gunther on April 6, 2024)

Zayn is now on his fourth run as intercontinental champion, but this time feels different. Zayn ended Gunther's record-setting 666-day title reign when he pulled off the win on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. Zayn elevated himself to new heights during his time with The Bloodline and now found new momentum after going from underdog to intercontinental champion.

United States Championship: Logan Paul (defeated Rey Mysterio on Nov. 4, 2023)

Paul has been consistently impressive since transitioning to professional wrestling. While he's still more of a "special attraction" than a standard roster member, Paul finds ways to make matches thrilling with incredible athleticism and a natural sense of how to approach wrestling matches. His reign is sure to end before too many more matches, but the ride has been fun thus far.

World Tag Team Championship: The Miz & R-Truth (won on April 6, 2024)

The Awesome Truth, as the team is known, first came together in 2011 for a heel run. More than a decade later, the group reunited after issues with The Judgment Day. The reunion led to the pair being one of the two teams that won titles in the six-pack ladder match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in a feel-good moment. On the April 15 edition of Raw, the title was given a new look and renamed the world tag team championships.

WWE Tag Team Championship: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller (won on April 6, 2024)

The other pair to win titles in the six-pack ladder match was A-Town Down Under, consisting of Theory and Waller. The heel pairing now looks to establish a meaningful run with the belts as they head back to SmackDown. The SmackDown tag team championships were soon updated to the WWE tag team championships.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (won on May 4, 2024)

It didn't take long for the powerhouse duo to win gold. Belair and Cargill start the first tag title run of either woman's career after defeating The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) at WWE Backlash in France. It was a surprisingly competitive match considering Cargill's dominant portrayal. Cargill won her first main roster WWE title after just six broadcasted appearances with the company.