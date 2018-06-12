2018 WWE Money in the Bank matches, card, start time, date, location, predictions, rumors

WWE Money in the Bank becomes an even bigger event seemingly every year for the company as we head into the summer months. This year's offering should be one of the biggest yet as Money in the Bank has been elevated to "big five" status in WWE. The event will take place inside the Allstate Arena on Sunday, June 17 in Chicago beginning 7 p.m. ET with the usual kickoff show leading us in at 6 p.m.

Throughout the past few weeks on both Raw and SmackDown Live, the card has been shaping up nicely. Money in the Bank ladder match slots have been filled on both the men's and women's sides with some championship matches of course thrown in. Although, one title that will not be defended on the show is the universal championship from Raw as Brock Lesnar won't be making one of his contracted appearances in Chicago.

With just a few weeks left until the 2018 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, it's time to have a look at the matches that have already been set for the card, as well as speculate on which bouts may be added to the event.

WWE Money in the Bank matches

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing): Nakamura chose the stipulation after beating Styles in a one-on-one match on SmackDown. It will be the fourth time they square off with the title on the line (fifth overall) dating back to WrestleMania 34.

Raw Women's Championship -- Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: In a major shocker, this match was booked at the NBC upfront presetnation on the red carpet. Most expected Jax to get a new opponent (or fight Bliss again) with it looking like Rousey would take on Mickie James or be in Natalya's corner in a match against James.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Asuka: Carmella stunningly earned a clean win over Charlotte Flair at Backlash, but with the knee injury tossed into the finish and Flair in the MITB match, Paige named Asuka the new challenger.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. New Day member vs. Samoa Joe: The men's Money in the Bank match field is technically not completely set as a member of the New Day will be the final entrant. It is looking like that will not be announced until the show itself.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks: It is Banks who earned the last spot, but with Bayley not involved in the match directly, one must wonder whether she plays some type of role over the course of the evening.

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias: Following an incident on Raw in which Elias smacked Rollins with a guitar, tossing him from atop the announce table, Rollins accepted a challenge for his title on Twitter. Yes, really.

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal: After repeated altercations with one another on Raw, this one-on-one bout was made official on the May 21 edition of the show. If anything, it'll be quite interesting to see how the Chicago crowd takes to this matchup as a whole.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass: After Cass attacked Bryan following their triple threat match on SmackDown, WWE announced on Twitter that the two will square off against one another in Chicago. Bryan was victorious in their first match at Backlash when he made Cass tap out.

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn: After the horrific segment on Raw featuring Lashley's "sisters," the match was made on the May 28 edition of Raw where Lashley confronted Zayn to challenge him for Money in the Bank. The match is on, so now we'll see where things go from here.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson: In a bit of a surprise, the Good Brothers beat The Usos clean to win a No. 1 contendership and shot at the titles. Anderson also got a clean singles win over Harper.

WWE Money in the Bank predictions

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Deleters of Worlds (c) vs. The B-Team (Kickoff Show): On the June 4 edition of Raw, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel were able to keep their undefeated streak intact when they were victorious in a No. 1 contender battle royal. While they have earned an opportunity at the tag team championship, it wasn't officially announced whether the bout would be taking place on the Money in the Bank card.

There is no prediction for the United States championship at this time. Brock Lesnar will not defend the universal title at the show. It is unknown whether there will be a cruiserweight championship match.