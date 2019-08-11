2019 NXT TakeOver: Toronto results -- Live recap, grades, highlights for complete match card

WWE's invasion of Toronto begins on Saturday night with NXT TakeOver: Toronto, marking the second time the company's so-called developmental brand will put on its signature show in the Great White North. With a short five-match card -- as per usual -- fans should expect NXT to deliver once again with the end of one of the brand's best trilogies -- Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano.

Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and check out our NXT TakeOver: Toronto preview below with Cole (52:45) and Gargano (1:23:35) interviews at the respective timestamps.



NXT TakeOver: Toronto matches

NXT Championship (2-out-of-3 falls) : Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

: Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Mia Yim

NXT TakeOver: Toronto results, grades

Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) def. Undisputed Era via pinfall to retain the titles: Fueled by a late rally and a spectacular series of high spots from Montez Ford, the Street Profits defended their titles in this high-energy opener. The booking proved somewhat surprising considering Ford and Angelo Dawkins' new weekly role as backstage provocateurs on Raw. After working from underneath for most of the match, a hot tag to Dawkins welcomed the chaos. Ford hit a top-rope blockbuster on Bobby Fish, which forced Kyle O'Reilly to dive in and break the pin. But after a late tope con hilo from Ford took out both of the heels outside the ring, Dawkins used consecutive spears to floor both of them inside of it. Ford followed with a frog splash on O'Reilly for the 1-2-3. Grade: B

Io Shirai def. Candice LeRae via submission: In nothing short of an instant classic, this non-title women's match showcased equally the crossover star potential of both competitors. This one not only had the foundation of a great story thanks to Shirai's surprise heel turn, it was overflowing with intensity, high spots and non-stop drama from shortly after the opening bell when Shirai suplexed LeRae onto the announce table. Despite her relatively short time in NXT, it wouldn't be hyperbole to call Shirai a frontrunner for best women's wrestler in the world after this match, especially with the added swagger and viciousness she showed as a heel. But LeRae turned out to be the perfect dance partner in this one to consistently sell so many spectacular moves before rallying back. The spot of the match came when Shirai hit an insane Avalanche Spanish Fly from the top rope but could only get two. A pair of additional dramatic near falls followed until Shirai applied the Koji Clutch head scissors to put LeRae to sleep. Grade: A

Matt Riddle, Killian Dain brawl: Between matches, Riddle charged through the crowd and hit the ring, formally challenging Dain to a match. Within moments, Dain similarly entered through the crowd and began brawling with Riddle. Once again, Dain got the best of Riddle as officials separated them. However, Riddle chased Dainn up the entrance ramp and hit him with a Superman punch, Rain-trigger and V-trigger. With Dain down, Riddle hit a couple WWE officials with knees as they attempted to remove him from the scene. This allowed Dain to gather himself and hit Riddle with a flying crossbody. The two continued to brawl until Dain -- with Riddle on his back -- jumped off the stage through a pair of tables.

North American Championship -- Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne: Live now.