It's a homecoming for Drew McIntyre and Piper Niven at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Scottish superstars hope to rise to the occasion as they challenge for world titles in front of their friends and families on Saturday night at the OVO Hydro.

McIntyre looks to right several wrongs at Clash at the Castle. Damian Priest stole McIntyre's WrestleMania moment in April, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to end McIntyre's world heavyweight title reign after five minutes and 46 seconds. Looking back further, McIntyre can make up a difficult loss in 2022. McIntyre delivered a thrilling performance against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns at the inaugural Clash at the Castle event. It appeared McIntyre might pull the upset but Solo Sikoa's debut left him empty-handed. The spiteful Scotsman can erase it all by winning the title in front of his home nation.

Plus, undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes is set for a rematch with AJ Styles. Rhodes and Styles put on a tremendous show at Backlash, but now the two look to outdo that performance when they meet under "I quit" stipulations. Another title match set sees Sami Zayn look to defend the intercontinental title against Chad Gable.

Look below at the confirmed matches for Clash at the Castle and glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on June 15 with the main card starting at noon ET.

2024 WWE Clash at the Castle matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque announced Priest vs. McIntyre during King and Queen of the Ring. McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become world champion at WrestleMania 40. A physical altercation between McIntyre and CM Punk post-match opened the door for Priest to steal McIntyre's moment. McIntyre's obsession with Punk burned him and Priest's patience paid off.

WWE Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven: Niven and Green have repeatedly attacked Bayley on SmackDown. Naomi tried to even the odds but the friends could not halt Niven and Green's momentum. The WWE women's champion looks to settle the score with her powerhouse bully on Niven's home turf.

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles ("I Quit" match): Rhodes and Styles' first match at WWE Backlash was worth the wait. The sequel looks to be even better. Rhodes and Styles performed for a rabid French crowd that literally shook the arena. Their Backlash main event was spirited but they left tricks in their bags. It's a good thing they did because Rhodes vs. Styles II is a huge upgrade story-wise. Styles -- desperately aware his career is winding down -- faked his retirement on the May 31 episode of SmackDown to lay a beating onto an unsuspecting Rhodes. Expect the fighting champion to stake his title in a rematch that now delivers in and out of the ring. A vengeful Rhodes granted Styles his rematch in an "I Quit" match.

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable: Gable was instrumental in preparing Zayn to end Gunther's record intercontinental title reign but Gable's envy got the better of him. The friends-turned-rivals had a ripper of an intercontinental title match in Montreal, the night Gable turned on Zayn. Much of the rematch focuses on Gable's abusive treatment of his Alpha Academy faction and Zayn's failed efforts to help them break free.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn: Belair and Cargill's desire to defend their tag team championships led Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis to book a triple threat tag team match. The units of Baszler and Stark, and Fyre and Dawn made appearances during the champions' tag team match against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on the June 7 episode of SmackDown.