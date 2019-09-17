2019 WWE Hell in a Cell matches, card, date, location, start time, PPV rumors, predictions

The iconic, demonic structure will descend upon Sacramento, California, on Sunday, Oct. 6 as the 2019 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view takes place in the Golden 1 Center. While the full match card has yet to take shape, the short turnaround from Clash of Champions to Hell in a Cell means it won't be long before we know the full direction. WWE Hell in a Cell will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network with the kickoff show leading us in beginning at 6 p.m.

Expect 2-3 matches inside Hell in a Cell along with plenty of titles defended on the card. This PPV comes just two days after WWE debuts SmackDown on Fox and one week before the WWE Draft, so it should go a long way to setting the stage for the reintroduced brand split.

Let's take a look at what we know about the upcoming Hell in a Cell event, as well as make some predictions as it pertains to the matches we may be enjoying in a few weeks.

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell): After Rollins defeated Braun Strowman to retain his championship at Clash of Champions, Wyatt -- as The Fiend -- attacked the champ. Laying Rollins out with a Sister Abigail and Mandible Claw, it was clear The Fiend was the next challenger for the crown. This will be a welcome change from Rollins battling giants like Strowman and Brock Lesnar, and it will serve as a show of where WWE's commitment to the Fiend character sits.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell): Banks beat Lynch by disqualification at Clash of Champions, and after the former best friends got into it on Raw the following night, Banks challenged Lynch to a rematch at Hell in a Cell. Lynch countered by challenging Backs to a rematch inside Hell in a Cell. Expect another violent showing between these two.

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell): After a clean win for Kingston at Clash of Champions, it seems Orton's only way to pitch the match is to once again play up his claims the champ is "afraid" of him and lure him into the Cell. Orton's seven Cell matches are the most of any full-time member of the WWE roster, so it will be pitched as a match where he has the advantage. I'd personally love to see a New Day vs. Orton and The Revival match in the Cell with the winners taking the WWE championship and the SmackDown tag belts.

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper (Hell in a Cell): They may be strange bedfellows, but after both suffering at the hands of Rowan, do not be surprised to see Reigns and Bryan team up over the coming weeks. It is rare for WWE to go with four of the same gimmick match in a show like this, so perhaps this will be an either/or with the WWE championship match above.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Bayley's shortcut win over Flair at Clash of Champions sets up an almost inevitable rematch. There's no one else currently positioned as a title challenger on SmackDown and Flair has every reason to call for a rematch.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The New Day: As stated above, I'd love to see these teams pair with their respective team members in the WWE championship match for a big six-man Hell in a Cell match, but that might not happen. Either way, it feels like things aren't settled after Revival again went after Xavier Woods' knee. Letting the heels move on after those actions would be very un-WWE.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo: Carrillo will likely get his one-on-one match against Gulak following the champ retaining his title at Clash of Champions by pinning Lince Dorado in their triple threat match. Of course, Carrillo hit the move that left Dorado vulnerable and Gulak's veteran awareness let him steal with win and leave still as champ.