2019 WWE Royal Rumble matches, card, location, date, start time, rumors, predictions, entrants

With 2019 right around the corner, the Road to WrestleMania 35 can now officially begin. Of course, that path starts with the annual Royal Rumble event, which this year is set to take place on Jan. 29 inside the unique setting of Chase Field in Phoenix. Thirty men and 30 women will be battling for guaranteed championship opportunities at WrestleMania against a titleholder of their choosing, top titles will defended and more action will come our way to properly kick off the best time of the year in WWE.

There's still a few more weeks until the Royal Rumble event goes down, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaping out with two big championship matches already set for Chase Field. Royal Rumble will begin with a kickoff show at 5 p.m. ET before the main card starts two hours later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing the Royal Rumble over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2019 WWE Royal Rumble matches

Men's Royal Rumble: As is customary, 30 men will step into the ring to take part in the traditional the over-the-top rope affair with the right to challenge either world champion at WrestleMania 35 on the line. Last year's bout brought us a first-time winner in Shinsuke Nakamura, so will this year bring us another competitor adding a Royal Rumble victory to his accolades? Confirmed entrants: Drew McIntyre, R-Truth (No. 30)

30-Woman Royal Rumble: The women made history last year in Philadelphia as the first female Rumble match in history claimed the main event spotlight, with Asuka emerging victorious. Thirty of the best female talents in the company will again take to the ring vying for the chance to get their WrestleMania moment come April. Confirmed entrants: Carmella (No. 30)

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman: After taking down Baron Corbin (with some help) at TLC, Strowman will get at least one more chance to dethrone the "Beast Incarnate," so is this finally the moment for him to win the title? Either way, the outcome of this one will finally add some clarity to the universal title picture for WrestleMania, which has been cloudy since the abrupt departure of Roman Reigns.

2019 WWE Royal Rumble predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles: It's clear with the fallout from TLC that Bryan and Styles are not going to be kept apart going forward, so one more title bout between these two seems to be in the cards. Maybe this time there will be some sort of stipulation attached before both men move on to their respective WrestleMania feuds. Submission match, anyone?

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch: This match was randomly announced for Royal Rumble during an episode of Main Event on WWE Network only for ex-SmackDown general manager Paige to jump on Twitter and explain that it was not actually official. Considering the graphic was made already, one must assume this is in WWE's plans -- at least for now.

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya: Rousey, who made her shocking debut at last year's Royal Rumble event, is clearly on a path to facing either Lynch or Charlotte Flair (or both) at WrestleMania, potentially in the main event. To keep Rousey occupied, WWE could call back to the previously-planned Nattie heel turn that was reportedly set to take place prior to the untimely death of her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Seth Rollins: The TLC match between these former Shield brothers where Ambrose claimed the intercontinental title did not receive the warmest of receptions (to put it lightly), but the feud still seems to be continuing on. No matter what happens, look for both men to make appearances in the men's Rumble match during the event.

At this time, it's not completely clear what the future may hold for both the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles, as well as the United States championship. After his victory over Cedric Alexander at TLC champion Buddy Murphy asked 205 Live general manager Drake Maverick for some more strenuous competition, though it's not clear who may step up to the plate.