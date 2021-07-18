Money in the Bank represents one of the biggest opportunities of the year for WWE superstars. Eight men and eight women will receive the opportunity to compete in Money in the Bank ladder matches that will award the winner a contract for a title shot at any moment in the next year.

In addition to the two ladder matches, there are five championship matches set for the card. Roman Reigns will defend his universal championship against Edge in one of the night's biggest matches. In the other men's world title match set for the event, Bobby Lashley will put the WWE championship on the line against New Day's Kofi Kingston. On the women's side, Raw women's champion Rhea Ripley will defend her belt against Charlotte Flair.

Here's how you can keep up with all the action on Sunday night in Texas.

Watch 2021 WWE Money in the Bank

Date: Sunday, July 18

Location: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2021 WWE Money in the Bank match card