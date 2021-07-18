Money in the Bank represents one of the biggest opportunities of the year for WWE superstars. Eight men and eight women will receive the opportunity to compete in Money in the Bank ladder matches that will award the winner a contract for a title shot at any moment in the next year.
In addition to the two ladder matches, there are five championship matches set for the card. Roman Reigns will defend his universal championship against Edge in one of the night's biggest matches. In the other men's world title match set for the event, Bobby Lashley will put the WWE championship on the line against New Day's Kofi Kingston. On the women's side, Raw women's champion Rhea Ripley will defend her belt against Charlotte Flair.
Here's how you can keep up with all the action on Sunday night in Texas.
Watch 2021 WWE Money in the Bank
Date: Sunday, July 18
Location: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)
Watch live: Peacock
2021 WWE Money in the Bank match card
- Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge
- WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
- Men's Money in the Bank -- Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins
- Women's Money in the Bank -- Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina
- Raw Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- Raw Tag Team Championship -- AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos (Kickoff Match)