The countdown is on for WWE's biggest event of the summer. SummerSlam goes down on July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

This year represents the 35th time WWE has held SummerSlam and they're going big. The long rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will continue in the show's main event. Reigns will defend his undisputed championship against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match that will likely see the two men tear each other apart.

The build to the show has started but the full card is far from finalized. With that in mind, let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing Match): For years, WWE has gone back to Reigns vs. Lesnar to top major cards. They've returned to that well once again by having Lesnar return after Reigns beat Riddle to retain his undisputed championship. The two most recently met at WrestleMania, with Reigns getting the win. Now they meet again, this time under Last Man Standing rules. It's the kind of grueling match that sets the winner up to be cashed in on by Money in the Bank contract holder Theory.

United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory: Lashley beat Theory to win the title at Money in the Bank. Theory's night would get much better by the end of that show, being given a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match and winning the contract. Still, Theory is looking to gain some revenge against Lashley despite having a clear shot to the biggest belts in the company. Lashley, meanwhile, will be looking to build momentum as the holder of a secondary title after previously being in the mix as a world title contender.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin: Corbin has taken issue with McAfee's digs on commentary, leading to several confrontations. McAfee finally laid out a challenge for a match at SummerSlam. After the conclusion of Money in the Bank, Corbin attacked McAfee and accepted the match. McAfee has put on several very fun performances in NXT and even had a solid match with Theory at WrestleMania. After beating Theory, McAfee lost an impromptu match to Vince McMahon. Corbin has not won a pay-per-view match -- including being on the losing side of two Survivor Series tag matches -- since December 2019.

WWE SummerSlam predictions

The Miz & Ciampa vs. Logan Paul & AJ Styles: The two men teamed together at WrestleMania, defeating The Mysterios in tag action. As Miz and Paul celebrated their win, Miz turned on Paul, attacking the social media star. When Paul announced he was training for a return -- and then signed a contract with WWE -- Miz reacted by suggesting they would team together again at SummerSlam. That is, of course, unlikely. Miz and Ciampa have been working together to make Styles' life very difficult and that could set up a solid tag match with plenty of talent to aid Paul, who is plenty athletic but still very much learning the ropes in the wrestling game.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Natalya: Natalya is taking credit for Morgan winning the title by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract, saying Ronda Rousey would not have been vulnerable for the cash-in had Natalya not softened her up in their match. Morgan got a win over Natalya in tag action on Raw and likely will continue their rivalry into SummerSlam.