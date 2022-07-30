WWE's biggest show of the summer is set to go down on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. This will be the 35th edition of SummerSlam, which has been held annually since 1988.
The night's main event features Roman Reigns defending his undisputed WWE universal championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. The match renews a longstanding rivalry that most recently saw Reigns defeat Lesnar to unify the titles at WrestleMania.
Both top women's titles will also be on the line at the event. Bianca Belair will defend her Raw women's championship against Becky Lynch while SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan will put her belt on the line against Ronda Rousey.
Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night in Nashville.
Watch 2022 WWE SummerSlam
Date: Saturday, July 30
Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)
Watch live: Peacock
2022 WWE SummerSlam match card
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing)
- Raw Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- SmackDown Women's Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits (special guest referee Jeff Jarrett)
- United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory
- Logan Paul vs. The Miz
- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
- The Mysterios vs. The Judgement Day (No Disqualification)