WWE's biggest show of the summer is set to go down on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. This will be the 35th edition of SummerSlam, which has been held annually since 1988.

The night's main event features Roman Reigns defending his undisputed WWE universal championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. The match renews a longstanding rivalry that most recently saw Reigns defeat Lesnar to unify the titles at WrestleMania.

Both top women's titles will also be on the line at the event. Bianca Belair will defend her Raw women's championship against Becky Lynch while SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan will put her belt on the line against Ronda Rousey.

Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night in Nashville.

Watch 2022 WWE SummerSlam

Date: Saturday, July 30

Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2022 WWE SummerSlam match card