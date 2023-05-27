WWE superstars return to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions. Not every title is at stake on Saturday, but a champions vs. champion super match and the crowning of a new world heavyweight titleholder tip the bill.

A triple-headliner is advertised for the promotion's return to Jeddah. Undisputed tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend their crowns against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and Bloodline enforcer Solo Sikoa. A Backlash rematch pits Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes against each other. Finally, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles meet in the finals of a tournament to crown Raw's new world heavyweight champion.

WWE's trips to Saudi Arabia often have a dramatic flair. This year's dream match features two all-time great female superstars from different generations: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus. The intercontinental, Raw women's and SmackDown women's titles will also be defended.

Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2023 WWE Night of Champions



Date: Saturday, May 27

Location: Jeddah Superdome -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Start time: 1 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at noon)

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE Night of Champions match card

