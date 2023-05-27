WWE superstars return to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions. Not every title is at stake on Saturday, but a champions vs. champion super match and the crowning of a new world heavyweight titleholder tip the bill.
A triple-headliner is advertised for the promotion's return to Jeddah. Undisputed tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend their crowns against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and Bloodline enforcer Solo Sikoa. A Backlash rematch pits Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes against each other. Finally, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles meet in the finals of a tournament to crown Raw's new world heavyweight champion.
WWE's trips to Saudi Arabia often have a dramatic flair. This year's dream match features two all-time great female superstars from different generations: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus. The intercontinental, Raw women's and SmackDown women's titles will also be defended.
Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.
Watch 2023 WWE Night of Champions
Date: Saturday, May 27
Location: Jeddah Superdome -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Start time: 1 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at noon)
Watch live: Peacock
2023 WWE Night of Champions match card
- Undisputed Tag Team Championship -- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
- Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes
- World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
- Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
- Raw Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
- SmackDown Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya
- Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus