WWE SummerSlam races to Ford Field in Detroit for one of their tentpole events. SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, Aug. 5, and the card is beginning to shape up as we inch closer to the date.

Three matches have been confirmed for the summer spectacle with a number of big matches still taking shape. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will complete their trilogy, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor run back their world title match from Money in the Bank and friendships fracture in the form of Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for SummerSlam and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come.

2023 WWE SummerSlam matches

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar: Rhodes and Lesnar are one apiece in their series with Rhodes winning their first bout at Backlash and Lesnar finding retribution at Night of Champions. Lesnar returned to programming the night after Money in the Bank to continue his feud with Rhodes. The trilogy was officially set on the July 17 episode of Raw.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor: Rollins has bested Balor at every turn and that has only escalated Balor's desire for vengeance. Balor defeated Rollins to become the first universal champion in 2016 but immediately vacated the title due to an injury suffered during the match. Balor was determined to pay Rollins, the inaugural world heavyweight champion, a long overdue receipt. Rollins defeated Balor in their title match at Money in the Bank, but Balor continues to pursue Rollins and his title.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler: Baszler turned on her longtime friend Rousey at Money in the Bank, allowing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the women's tag team championships. Baszler was tired of Rousey receiving unearned opportunities off name value. The former friends will collide at SummerSlam.

2023 WWE SummerSlam predictions

Undisputed Tag Team Championships -- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio): It's hard to imagine that WWE will leave superstars as popular as Owens and Zayn off consecutive major events. Owens and Zayn successfully defended their titles against Priest and Mysterio on the July 17 episode of Raw, but not much else has been teased for the tag team division.

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre made his big return at Money in the Bank to face off with intercontinental champion Gunther, setting into motion a one-on-one showdown. Their triple threat at WrestleMania, which also featured Sheamus, was received as one of the best matches in WrestleMania history. Their one-on-one contest should be a treat.

Women's World Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez: Ripley and Rodriguez had a backstage confrontation on the July 17 episode of Raw that may have teased a championship showdown between the two powerhouses. Ripley attacked Rodriguez backstage. A storyline injury suffered by Rodriguez contributed to her and Morgan losing the women's tag team titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

United States Championship -- Austin Theory (c) vs. LA Knight (or Santos Escobar): Theory announced a U.S. championship invitational on SmackDown. Santos Escobar won a fatal four-way match to qualify for the finals. Knight will battle Sheamus, Rey Mysterio and Cameron Grimes for a spot opposite Escobar in the finals. Knight has been receiving some of the biggest crowd reactions of any superstar and is overdue for a breakout moment.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus: Stratus and protege Zoey Stark have been thorns in Lynch's side for months. Stratus won a dream match between her and Lynch at Night of Champions by enlisting Stark' services. Lynch has had a chip on her shoulder since and laid out the challenge for a rematch against Stratus at SummerSlam.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso: All signs are pointing to Reigns vs. Uso at SummerSlam. Uso handed Reigns his first pinfall loss in three-plus years in a tag team match at Money in the Bank. Jimmy Uso was injured by Reigns and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown, forcing Jey Uso to seek vengeance on his own.

WWE Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair: Belair and Flair can't stop getting in each other's way. Tensions between the challengers over who is most deserving of a title have repeatedly bled into Asuka's title defenses. Chances are all three women will face each other at SummerSlam with Money in the Bank winner Iyo Sky lurking in the shadows.