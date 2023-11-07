Since debuting in 1987, Survivor Series has been one of the key events on the WWE calendar every year. This year is no different, as WWE is in the process of putting together a big event for Nov. 25 in Chicago.

Included in the card is the return of War Games. The double-ring cage match is already set with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins battling Judgment Day and JD McDonagh. It's possible one more person could be added to each side of the match, with Drew McIntyre a strong possibility to hook up with Judgment Day's side.

Multiple title matches are also already set, though the card is still coming together on both the Raw and SmackDown sides.

Let's take a look at the matches we know are set -- and some matches we believe will be added -- for Survivor Series, which will stream live on Peacock on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff show one hour prior.

2023 WWE Survivor Series matches

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso & Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (War Games Match): Everyone involved in this match has been entangled in one way or another over the past several months. Things were destined to end inside War Games and we finally got to that point after Judgment Day attacked Zayn and Rollins after Rollins' successful title defense against Zayn on Raw. Things quickly broke down into a brawl involving the eight men and Adam Pearce declared if they wanted to "play games" they could take part in War Games. The big question is whether another man will be added to each side of the match.

Women's World Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark: After defeating Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez and Stark at Crown Jewel, Ripley was in need of a new challenge. A women's battle royal was held on Raw, with a title shot on the line. Stark managed to get the win in that match, last eliminating Baszler. While Stark was in the Crown Jewel match, this is her biggest one-on-one opportunity since her involvement in the Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch feud where she wrestled several matches with Lynch before turning on Stratus.

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. The Miz: Gunther's record-breaking run as intercontinental champion rolls on. A fatal four-way was held on Raw, with Miz defeating Bronson Reed, Ivar and Ricochet to secure a shot at the belt. Unfortunately for Miz, he was attacked by Ivar after the match and things may not be as settled as he thinks heading into a bout with the dominant champ.

2023 WWE Survivor Series predictions

Xia Li vs. Becky Lynch: Li and Lynch have been building toward a match for several weeks. Things took another step in that direction when Li attacked Lynch prior to the Raw battle royal to determine a No. 1 contender to the women's world championship. That attack removed both women from the match and will only serve to build the animosity between the two.

Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight: Knight came up short against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel after the obvious and expected interference from The Bloodline. On the same show, Sikoa defeated John Cena for the biggest win of his young career. It only makes sense for Knight to look for a little revenge on The Bloodline by going one-on-one with the group's "enforcer," especially with Reigns not set to appear on the show.