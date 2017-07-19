Helicopter carrying Shane McMahon crashes in ocean, both passengers OK

A helicopter carrying Shane McMahon, son of WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, made an emergency landing in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday off of Long Island, according to NBC New York.

The report says the incident prompted a major emergency response as the 47-year-old's helicopter experienced technical issues about a half-mile off shore around 10:25 a.m.

McMahon and another passenger ended up in the water with life vests and were rescued, escaping without any injury.

McMahon was interviewed on TV after the incident.

@davemeltzerWON Shane McMahon just survived a helicopter crash in the waters of Long Island pic.twitter.com/GAJqwqpWtq — Philly Chilly (@chilly915) July 19, 2017

"Well it's very unsettling when all of a sudden you have something happen. You hear a bang and you start saying 'we're going to do an emergency landing in the water,' so yeah, it's very unnerving," McMahon said. "Again, Mario was super calm, which made me super calm and we landed perfectly."

According to NBC News, the FAA is investigating.