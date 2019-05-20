New WWE championship title to be introduced on Raw, but what exactly will it be?

WWE has been hitting us with plenty of surprises lately, and during the Money in the Bank pay-per-view broadcast on Sunday night, the company decided to throw an interesting swerve in our direction. Following the conclusion of the Miz vs. Shane McMahon steel cage match, the announce team revealed that WWE Hall of Famer and legend Mick Foley will be making an appearance on Raw this Monday night with the sole purpose of announcing a new championship title into the company.

It wasn't revealed what the new championship title will represent, though that has not left fans without their theories. Given the inclusion of Foley as part of the announcement, the popular opinion is that the WWE hardcore championship could be making its return. The hardcore title existed from 1998 to 2002 with Foley (known as Mankind at the time) serving as the inaugural champion after he was awarded the title by Vince McMahon ... essentially as a joke. The hardcore title also carried with it the unique stipulation that it could be defended 24 hours a day, seven days a week as long as the challenger had a referee at his side.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Another direction WWE could take this title in may also revolve around the new Wild Card Rule that's been implemented by McMahon where, each week, four random superstars from Raw and SmackDown are permitted to show up on the opposing brand. If this is the case, then the holder of the title could be given free reign to defend the championship against a challenger from either show, essentially making it a TV title.

All we have right now, however, is theories. We'll have to wait just one day until we find out definitively when Foley makes the announcement on Raw.