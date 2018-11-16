Report: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch WWE WrestleMania 35 main event plans in place

Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch were scheduled to face off this Sunday at the Survivor Series, but those plans were nixed due to a broken noses and concussion suffered by Lynch during a pre-Survivor Series women's melee to close this past Monday's Raw. Turns out, for as unfortunate as the violent injury was to Lynch on Monday night right in the middle of her meteoric rise, it may have been a blessing in disguise as the two women may now be set up to make history.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], the plan right now is for Rousey vs. Lynch to serve as the headlining act of WrestleMania 35 in MetLife Stadium on April 7. Per the report, Vince McMahon himself and Rousey met the very next day following Lynch's injuries at the hands of Raw women's superstar Nia Jax, and that's where the two decided the best course of action was to place the planned bout on the upcoming WrestleMania card. As we are all well aware by now, Rousey and Lynch have been engaged in a social media war throughout the week, and that was reportedly fueled by the decision of these two female stars to eventually make enormous history come April. A build beginning this far out certainly seems to indicate a main event slot for the bout that was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Ronnie, TL/DR. When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both. https://t.co/8oDubzNYr4 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 14, 2018

News of Rousey likely headlining WrestleMania in New Jersey really isn't that much of a surprise, as she's long been rumored to potentially face Charlotte Flair in the final match of the biggest card of the year. Given Lynch being forced to pull out of the Survivor Series bout with Rousey, Flair was hand-picked this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live by Lynch herself to serve as the replacement. Flair-Rousey happening five months earlier than everyone had suspected was the first indication that Lynch-Rousey would go down inside the stadium that houses the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets.

Since arriving to WWE back in January with all the mainstream buzz McMahon could ask for in a superstar, it wasn't far-fetched to see her compete in one of the roles traditionally reserved for males at some point. Lynch's insertion into the potential first-ever WrestleMania women's main event is a much more inspiring story, however. Since turning heel on Flair back at SummerSlam, Lynch has vaulted into a different stratosphere as an anti-hero character, leading many to currently call her not only the best female professional wrestler currently active, but best overall. She's even picked up crossover appeal at the expense of consistently trashing the former UFC women's bantamweight champion, with the MMA world taking notice.

It has always seemed inevitable that the women would earn the headlining space on a WrestleMania card, you just always hoped that the stars aligned for the perfect pairing. If these current plans are indeed true, WWE will have hit a home run in making history with Rousey vs. Lynch closing the annual festivities.