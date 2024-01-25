Super Bowl LVIII is just a couple weeks away, and brands are already releasing some of their well-financed commercials for the game. One of those brands is Kawasaki, which bought an ad to promote its new Ridge side-by-side vehicle and brought in WWE legend Steve Austin to make an appearance.

Kawasaki has already unveiled the ad that will air during Super Bowl LVIII, and it features Austin with a head full of luscious locks. Trying to promote the Ridge's work-and-play nature, Kawasaki decided that Austin should sport a mullet in the ad.

The commercial begins with the Ridge flying down a trail, every bit of wildlife donning the throwback hairstyle, and it ends with Austin getting a mullet as the vehicle flies past him.

In an interview with USA Today, Austin said he was immediately on board when he heard the pitch from Kawasaki, but he needed to get approval from one more person. Austin asked his wife what she thought, and there was no hesitation from her.

"I showed it to my wife," Austin said. "And she goes, 'Oh, you've got to do it!'"

When Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Feb. 11, look out for the wrestling legend's new appearance during breaks in the action on the field.